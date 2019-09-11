News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No plans to install HawkEye at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is currently undergoing a full pitch replacement
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 12:00 PM

There are no plans to install HawkEye at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy has revealed.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, currently under lock and key to allow for a full pitch replacement, will reopen its doors for Cork’s opening home fixtures of the 2020 Allianz League but the board has decided not to use this time to install the score-verification technology at the venue.

The costs surrounding HawkEye - installation is believed to be in and around €200,000, while there is a further operating charge of between €7,000 and €8,000 per match - is the chief reason why it is not yet in place at the Cork venue.

“It is an extremely expensive system, even the scaled-back version of it is extremely expensive,” said Kennedy.

“It is something that may come along down the line. It may be something that is required of us and therefore supported by Croke Park. At this moment in time, though, there are no plans for HawkEye.”

First used by the GAA at Croke Park in 2013, HawkEye extended to Semple Stadium in 2016. The score-detection technology was in temporary use at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the 2017 All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals. It was not in place for the quarter-final meeting of Wexford and Clare at the Cork venue in 2018.

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board may be compelled by Croke Park to install HawkEye in order to secure future hurling quarter-finals.

Where many GAA venues would have to construct camera positions behind either goal to enable the use of HawkEye, the symmetrical design of Páirc Uí Chaoimh means the appropriate camera positions are already in place.

