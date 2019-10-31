No commitment for 10 tickets, insists Mayo GAA

Mayo GAA have rejected claims that they agreed to provide 10 All-Ireland final tickets to the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation for their gala auction which took place in New York last May.

County secretary Dermot Butler, reading from a prepared statement, told delegates at last night’s county board meeting in MacHale Park that only two were promised.

In an email issued to clubs last month, the foundation stated that the “straw that broke the camel’s back” in relation to the their decision to cease funding to the Mayo GAA board came after the county board’s “refusal to provide the 10 All-Ireland final tickets it had committed to provide for a gala auction [in New York last May which raised the aforementioned €250,000].”

Butler also acknowledged receipt of €150,000 from Tim O’Leary, millionaire donor and chairman of the foundation, back in 2018, but that they have not received any money since.

“There was no commitment by the Mayo GAA board to provide 10 tickets for the gala auction,” he read. “The county board committed to providing two tickets, and these were provided.

The county board acknowledges receiving €150,000 from Mr O’Leary, but no other money was received from Mr O’Leary or the foundation … it is acknowledged that receipts were sent over to Mr O’Leary of how that money was spent.

The Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation are currently withholding €250,000 from the Mayo GAA board over what they describe as “governance issues”.

The foundation has previously stated that they would not be releasing the funds, earmarked for projects including Mayo GAA’s Centre of Excellence at Lough Lannagh, Castlebar and the academy, until detailed business plans from the board were submitted to them.

However, last night Butler said that it was made clear to the foundation that any monies raised must be in the county board’s full control.

“Mayo GAA are delighted to have the assistance of such a supportive network [the foundation], provided that there is clear understanding that all funds raised are done through Cairde Maigh Eo [Mayo GAA official fundraising body],” he said.

It was made abundantly clear that money raised must remain on control of Mayo GAA. The county board looks forward to receiving the €250,000 raised on behalf of Mayo GAA.

During the meeting, chairman Mike Connelly told delegates that due to legal advice regarding allegations made in the emails from Mr O’Leary of the foundation to the county board, that they were not prepared to take any questions.

He said the board will be meeting in private with the delegates next Monday to have a “heart-to-heart” regarding the situation.

