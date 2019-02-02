NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Nine point win sends St Brendan’s College into Corn Uí Mhuirí final

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 03:43 PM
By Therese O’Callaghan

St Brendan’s College Killarney 2-11 - 0-8 Clonakilty Community College

St Brendan’s College had nine points to spare against Clonakilty CC in the semi-final of the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Cill na Martra this afternoon.

After an evenly contested opening period, the Kerry side made a significant breakthrough before the interval when 2018 Kerry minor captain Paul O’Shea found the net on 29 minutes after he managed to get a hand to a delivery from wing-back Ruairi Doyle.

This was a blow to Clonakilty CC who had competed well up to then, albeit with the wind. They trailed 0-4 to 0-1 after quarter of an hour, but when Ciaran Nyhan registered their first point from play on 20 minutes, they were beginning to claw their way back. They trailed 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

St Brendan’s College took control again three minutes after the resumption, when O’Shea finished his second goal after being put through by Patrick D’Arcy.

From there to the finish, they were always assured of the win. When these sides met in the group stage, it resulted in a comprehensive 23-point victory for the Killarney school.

Scorers for St Brendan’s College: P O’Shea (2-0), R O’Grady (0-4, 0-2 frees), E O’Shea (0-2), D Lyne, E O’Sullivan, E Finnan, P D’Arcy and E Smith (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: B White (0-4, 0-3 frees), R O’Donovan (0-3, 0-2 frees), C Nyhan (0-1).

St Brendan’s College: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); P O’Sullivan (Legion), T Sparling (Dr Crokes), M Cooper (Dr Crokes); E Smith (Legion), G Vaughan (Spa), R Doyle (Fossa); M Lenihan (Dr Crokes), D Lyne (Legion); E O’Sullivan (Legion), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), E Finnan (Glenflesk); R O’Grady (Legion), E O’Shea (Fossa), P D’Arcy (Glenflesk).

Subs: E Looney (Dr Crokes) for E Smith (50), D Donoghue (Firies) for E Finnan (55), D Fleming (Glenflesk) for E O’Shea (62), H Potts (Dr Crokes) for E O’Sullivan (62), C O’Leary (Legion) for T Sparling (62).

Clonakilty CC: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); B Deasy (Kilmeen), J Lawton (Ibane Gaels), D Peet (Clonakilty); D O’Connor (Dohenys), J Wycherley (Clonakilty), C O’Neill (Ballinascarthy); C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), C O’Donoghue (Clonakilty); C Hayes (Clonakilty), B White (Clonakilty), O Bancroft (Clonakilty); R O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), JP Eady (Carbery Rangers), P Cullinane (Ballinscarthy).

Subs: C Cullinane (Ballinascarthy) for P Cullinane (20), S Walsh (Ibane Gaels) for C Hayes (39), D Harte (Ballinascarthy) for B White (59 inj).

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick).


KEYWORDS

GAA

More in this Section

No issue with my temperament, says Owen Farrell

Nicolas Pepe scores stunner as Lille thrash Patrick Vieira’s Nice

Wales open Six Nations campaign with win in France

Ireland U20s come from 11 points down to earn bonus-point win over England U20s


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »