New Déise boss Whelan open to secondary competition

Newly-appointed Waterford football boss Benji Whelan is “not ‘averse” to the introduction of a second-tier championship.
Waterford’s qualifier victory over Wexford earlier this year was the county’s first All-Ireland football championship win since 2011.
And Whelan believes a secondary competition would ensure victory is celebrated in the Déise dressing-room far more often than is currently the case.
“We don’t win many games,” begins Whelan, a man who guided the Nire to Munster club final appearances in 2014 and 2016.
“Being in a second-tier competition doesn’t mean you are going to automatically start winning. Certainly, the opportunity to win increases.
"And that would be a huge benefit to the lads from the point of view of getting a little bit more confidence in the way they play.”
But he added: “The other side of it is that you are not going to get the opportunity, should you be playing particularly well, of taking on the bigger guys.
The new manager says his main goal for 2019 is getting Waterford out of Division 4 of the league.
The county last competed in the league’s third-tier in 2011.
During the past three seasons, Waterford lost 14 of their 21 league fixtures by three points or less.
“If we were to get out of Division 4 in 2019, that would be the maximum I would expect from the group. Anything after would be a bonus.”
Although he has yet to confirm his selectors, Whelan has secured the services of Joe Hagan (coach) and Gerry Fitzpatrick for the 2019 season, the latter has worked with a number of inter-county hurling sides.
“I think a lot of the players will rub their hands when they see the increased expectancy of them.
"I hope it will bring a freshness, an element of seriousness to it that we are not here just to tick a box, we are here to get a job done and we are very serious about getting the job done.”