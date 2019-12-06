Nemo set for Corofin clash in Ennis as club semi-final dates and venues announced

Nemo Rangers' All-Ireland senior club football semi-final against three-in-a-row seeking Corofin has been fixed for Ennis' Cusack Park on Saturday, January 4 (1.30pm throw-in).

Nemo will hope to exorcise the ghosts of their heavy defeat to the Galway side in last year's decider when they were dismissed by 15 points.

The other football semi-final, which will see Kilcoo take on the winners of Sunday's Leinster final between Ballyboden St Enda's and Éire Óg, will also take place on January 4 (3.30pm). Should Ballyboden win, it will take place in Kingspan Breffni Park and in the case of Éire Og claiming the provincial title the game against Kilcoo will go ahead in Parnell Park.

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have slotted in the hurling last-four clashes for Sunday, January 5. Tipperary and Munster champions Borris-Ileigh face St Thomas in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4pm, preceded by the clash of Ballyhale Shamrocks and Slaughtneil in Newry's Páirc Esler at 2pm. All four games will be televised live on TG4.

Fixture details for the All-Ireland intermediate and junior football and hurling semi-finals will be confirmed by the CCCC next week.

