Munster: End penalty shoot-out for minors

Munster GAA chiefs want to remove the possibility of a penalty shoot-out at the end of next year’s Munster minor finals, with one Cork official proposing a “more humane” approach to deciding games — which involve teenagers — on the day.

At the moment, if either the Munster minor hurling or football final ends level, two 10-minute periods of extra time are played. If the sides are still level, penalties are taken to determine a winner.

Unlike other provinces, Munster will continue to play their minor finals as curtain-raisers to the senior deciders in 2020, but there is concern among Munster Council officials at subjecting 15, 16, and 17-year-old players to a penalty shoot-out in front of 30,000-strong crowds.

It was decided at the most recent Munster Council meeting, according to Cork delegate Ger Lane, “a derogation be sought” so that there would be no penalties in the event of either minor final remaining deadlocked after extra time.

He said:

For a Munster senior final, you might have 30,000 in. If a young lad of 16 is taking a penalty, and misses it or whatever, it can have serious consequences for them

Cork’s Rebel Óg administration secretary Jim Healy recommended a first-score-wins approach instead of a penalty shoot-out. “If the game is level after extra-time, toss a coin to determine what end a team plays into, resume the play, and the first score wins,” Healy suggested.

Cork chair Tracey Kennedy said this had merit but was maybe “a little less practical in terms of how long it may take for a score to arrive”.

Quirke reveals Laois backroom team

New Laois football manager Mike Quirke has brought in former Limerick boss Maurice Horan to coach the midlanders in 2020. Quirke was last night ratified as Laois football manager, with Horan heading up an impressive backroom team.

Ballinrobe native Horan enjoyed short spells lining out for Mayo, first, in 2003, before switching allegiances to Limerick in 2004. He later turned to management, Limerick’s run to the 2011 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final being the standout achievement of his three-year stint as Treaty senior manager.

Eoin Kearns, who was part of John Sugrue’s backroom team in 2018, will serve as coach/selector, while Tom Hargroves has come on board as head of athletic development. A native of Laois, Hargroves spent 10 years working at Bristol Rugby. He also worked with the Dragons in Wales. Dan Nelligan will oversee the goalkeeping coaching, while one further selector will be added in the coming weeks.

“We are delighted with the appointment of Mike Quirke and he has put together a really exciting backroom team,” Laois football committee chairman Laurence Phelan said last night.

Laois begin 2020 in Allianz League Division 2, while they play Louth or Longford in the Leinster SFC quarter-final. Elsewhere, Roscommon GAA has appointed its first commercial director, Elphin native Aidan Brady.

Armagh’s Charlie Vernon has brought the curtain down on his inter-county career, which began back in 2005. Vernon won two Ulster SFC medals in 2006 and 2008.