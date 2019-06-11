Munster chiefs explain empty seats in sell-out Páirc stands

Munster GAA have outlined the various reasons why there were areas of empty seats in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday despite both stands being sell-outs.

A handsome crowd of 26,521 attended the Cork-Waterford Round 3 game, with supporters informed last Friday that it was no longer possible to purchase stand tickets. However, there were swathes of the South Stand that remained vacant.

In response to an Irish Examiner query yesterday, Munster GAA communications manager Ed Donnelly explained the situation.

“Tickets for all Munster Championship games went on sale on April 24 - the stands for last Saturday’s fixture sold out on Friday last, some 44 days later, so there was ample time for supporters to get stand tickets in advance.

“The front row in the South Stand is not sold, for similar reasons as to why the first few rows in the Croke Park stands are left unsold for non-capacity games, ie to assist with keeping the playing area free after the game.

“There are a small number of restricted view tickets, mainly at the ends of the South Stand which are not sold. In the central area, 140 seats are kept aside for the teams, ie senior teams when minor is on and vice versa.

“There was one particular group who had tickets allocated in the lower South Stand but arrived late, only stayed for 20 minutes and didn’t use the seats allocated. There are 50 of what we would term problem tickets kept aside in each stand, to cater for issues like duplicate tickets, issues with supporters with vertigo not being able to sit in the upper deck etc.”

The sold-out signs for Semple Stadium’s Kinane and Ryan Stands for Sunday’s Tipperary-Limerick final round clash went up yesterday, while Cork GAA have called on their supporters to purchase their tickets early for their duel with Clare in Ennis to avoid disappointment. As the game in Cusack Park will be not televised, there is expected to be a higher demand for tickets.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday:

Leinster SHC R5: Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park, 7pm, (F Horgan, Tipperary), (Sky Sports); Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 7pm, (C McAllister, Cork).

Joe McDonagh Cup: Laois v Westmeath, O’Moore Park, 3pm, (P Murphy, Carlow) (GAANow); Kerry v Offaly, Austin Stack Park, 3pm, (C Lyons, Cork) (GAANow).

Sunday:

Connacht SFC final: Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 4pm, (B Cassidy, Derry) (RTÉ).

Munster SHC R5: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 2pm, (S Cleere, Kilkenny) (RTÉ); Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2pm, (P O’Dwyer, Carlow).