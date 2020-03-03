News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mixed reaction to new backpass rule

Mixed reaction to new backpass rule
By Declan Bogue
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 06:00 AM

The ongoing exasperation of Gaelic football county managers over the never-ending tinkering with playing rules brought a withering response from Tyrone’s Mickey Harte.

Motion 6 on the Congress Clár came from the Raheens club in Kildare, proposing that an outfield player may not play the ball back to a goalkeeper after receiving a kickout.

Motion 6 was voted in at 9.36pm on Friday night just as the count for the new President-Elect was being totted up and it scraped in with 62% of the vote, a margin of 60% required.

“Ach, sure it’s time for another rule change, isn’t it? The referees are getting used to the ones that are there, so give them a couple more,” Harte said with tongue slightly in cheek.

“It may incentivise teams to press but I don’t know what the criteria was for the people who brought it in, what they had in mind. Everything like that, players adjust and do whatever’s required to live with the rule,” he added.

The new rule will be in effect in time for the beginning of the provincial Championships, just nine weeks away, without any trial period.

“I actually think that’s a good rule change,” said Dublin manager Dessie Farrell.

“It’s squeezing the thing up. Because you can see out there in situations where teams want to run down the clock, they’ve got their advantage and the use of the goalkeeper becomes quite apparent in that way. It just makes it more interesting.”

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan, a player who routinely joins in attacks after playing a short give-and-go from a kickout, declared himself unimpressed with the development.

“For me, I don’t understand why people who don’t play the game, get to make the decisions on what players have to do,” said the Edendork man after nailing four frees and a man of the match performance in their win over Dublin.

“I know the GPA have two delegates at a meeting representing the players and to me it doesn’t make sense.

“There are a group of men, maybe retired, who might not have played football to a decent level. They get to decide what the rules are for the current players?”

On Saturday night, Tyrone surrendered the Dublin kickout by flooding everyone in their own defence at times in the second half. The short kickout is an established tactic of many teams and they will now have to readjust ahead of Championship football.

“We have to deal with all the rule changes as they come in,” said Morgan.

“We don’t get to decide the rule changes. It’s like anything in life, no matter what rule changes, you have to get on with the job and find a different way around it.”

He continued, “To me, goalkeeping has changed vastly in the last ten or twelve years, with Cluxton coming along, then myself, Rory (Beggan), Graham Briody, Shaun Patton as well. And we are all trying to make goalkeepers want to play.

“I don’t think they are going to be content in Croke Park until we are just lumping it out long between the midfielders. I think the next thing they are going to try to implement is the kickout has to pass the 45-metre line like in International Rules.”

GAA Podcast: Seamus Moynihan, Kingdom royalty on obsession, Ó Sés, Clifford & those Kerry fans

More on this topic

Colin Sheridan: Donnellan had a competitive fortitude uncommon in most menColin Sheridan: Donnellan had a competitive fortitude uncommon in most men

Tipperary’s Quirke happy with progress after overcoming heart scareTipperary’s Quirke happy with progress after overcoming heart scare

Séamus Moynihan: Tighter defence key if Kerry are to regain SamSéamus Moynihan: Tighter defence key if Kerry are to regain Sam

Christy O'Connor: Making Hawk-Eye available in venues beyond Croke Park and Semple Stadium has to be a priorityChristy O'Connor: Making Hawk-Eye available in venues beyond Croke Park and Semple Stadium has to be a priority

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Liverpool fans can’t wait to celebrate Premier League title win, says Emile HeskeyLiverpool fans can’t wait to celebrate Premier League title win, says Emile Heskey

Lakers beat Pelicans as LeBron James and Zion Williamson face offLakers beat Pelicans as LeBron James and Zion Williamson face off

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Michael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factoryMichael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factory


Lifestyle

GIY Cork will hold its next meeting in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm.Your guide to Munster gardening events

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new.Sex File: I’m inundated by overly keen younger men

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »