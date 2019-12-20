News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mix of youth and experience in Kieran Kingston's first team since return as Cork manager
Ryan Walsh starts in midfield.
By Stephen Barry
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 02:00 PM

Kieran Kingston has named his first team since his return as Cork manager for the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League meeting with Kerry tonight.

It's an experimental team with a sprinkling of well-known faces as Sean O'Donoghue, Tim O'Mahony, Damian Cahalane, Robbie O'Flynn, Conor Lehane, and Luke Meade all start.

There are starts for Cork's U20 All-Ireland runners-up such as Ryan Walsh, Sean Twomey, and Brian Turnbull, while Conor O'Callaghan and the Roche twins, Eoin and Brian, are on a six-man bench.

Cork: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); David Lowney (Clonakilty), Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields), Sean O'Donoghue (Inniscarra); Chris O'Leary (Valley Rovers), Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Damian Cahalane (St Finbarr's); Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Ryan Walsh (Kanturk); Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers); Luke Meade (Newcestown), Michael O'Halloran (Blackrock), Brian Turnbull (Douglas).

Subs: Shane Hurley (St Finbarr's), Conor O'Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers).

