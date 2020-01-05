News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McKenna Cup: Bonner claims Donegal may not be able to field team for potential semi-final

McKenna Cup: Bonner claims Donegal may not be able to field team for potential semi-final
Daire O'Baoill of Donegal in action against Carl O'Conaill of Monaghan at Páirc MacCumhaill in Ballybofey. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile
By Alan Foley
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 08:23 PM

Declan Bonner claimed Donegal might not be able to field a team next Sunday if they make the semi-finals of the Dr McKenna Cup following the 1-12 to 0-14 win over Monaghan today.

Shaun Patton’s injury-time penalty save from Shane Carey in Ballybofey meant victory for Donegal, who trailed 0-7 to 0-2 at one stage in the first half and lost full-back Brendan McCole to a second yellow in the second. Peadar Mogan scored the only goal of the game on 51 minutes and should Donegal avoid defeat in Derry on Wednesday they will top Section C.

“We’re looking at 12 or 13 players who are playing Sigerson next Sunday and won’t be available,” the Donegal manager said. “There’s a possibility we might not even have a team to play. It’s pure madness in terms of how the fixtures are coming.

“To me, Sigerson is played out at the end of the year, November and December time. Finish that out and let inter-county start in January, because it’s very difficult to serve a couple of masters. You’re into the first week of January and there’s already a lot of fixtures. They talk about player welfare and burnout, these are lads are in the first week of January playing competitive matches. The McKenna Cup or third level, something has to change.

“Problem is you’re looking at a lot of young lads. We have a very young squad and all of them are third level. If they’re playing inter-county, they’re going to be playing at third level. Something needs to give. We know if we get over Wednesday night, we won’t have those guys because they’re playing Sigerson next weekend and that’s it.”

Bonner will not force his more experienced players back into action prematurely. For example last season, captain Michael Murphy didn’t feature until their fourth league outing.

“You can’t force those guys back in, they’re on a planned schedule to return and you’re at risk of picking up injuries,” Bonner said. “We’ve handled Michael and these guys well the last few years and that’s the way it’s going to be again.”

In Section B, Antrim will face Down on Wednesday night for top spot and a guaranteed semi-final spot. Yesterday at Ahoghill, two goals from Paddy McBride enabled Antrim to overcome Fermanagh on a 2-8 to 0-13 scoreline.

More on this topic

Unbending Borris-Ileigh building up head of steam for final pushUnbending Borris-Ileigh building up head of steam for final push

Birthday boy Brendan Maher the outsized influence on semi SundayBirthday boy Brendan Maher the outsized influence on semi Sunday

'January 18 is normally when we go back pre-season but now we will be in Croke Park''January 18 is normally when we go back pre-season but now we will be in Croke Park'

Fr O’Neill’s to appeal red cards to Mark O’Keeffe and Billy DunneFr O’Neill’s to appeal red cards to Mark O’Keeffe and Billy Dunne

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Outspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester CityOutspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester City

Mikel Arteta wants committed captains at ArsenalMikel Arteta wants committed captains at Arsenal

Rodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA CupRodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA Cup

Pope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upsetPope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upset


Lifestyle

From the big blockbusters and a new Bond movie to some strong Irish offerings, Esther McCarthy looks at the cinema highlights for the year ahead.2020 vision: A look at the films hitting screens this year

Our hair is constantly falling out and growing back again.Appliance of Science: Why do some men go bald?

I grew up in Carrick, which is a tiny village below the cliffs of Slieve League in Donegal.School Daze: Interior designer Anne Tuohy - ‘I was a little nerd’

What do an award-winning street in Cork, an oak tree in Ardpatrick, and a church in Blackrock have in common?Saint and sinner: Who was St Oliver Plunkett?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »