Mayo GAA secretary thanks Tim O'Leary in annual report

Mayo GAA secretary Dermot Butler has thanked International Supporters Foundation chairman and founder Tim O'Leary in his annual report.

Ahead of annual convention in Belmullet on Sunday and with both bodies in the midst of a legal wrangle with O'Leary seeking the return of his donation, Butler wrote that the board executive never sought money from O'Leary and the €150,000 was the only financial contribution they received from him or the foundation.

"Mayo GAA found itself in the media for all the wrong reasons. A dispute arose between the foundation and Mayo GAA. I would like at this stage to thank Tim O’Leary, Heather Blond and members of the foundation for organising the Gala Dinner in New York on the Friday night prior to the game.

"I would also like to thank the people who donated so generously at the auction on the night. The foundation agreed to pay for the training camp at Rocklands GAA Club and I wish to thank the members of that Club for making their facilities available to us.

"Tim O’Leary donated €150,000 to Mayo GAA in 2018 and this was put to use by the Board, I wish to thank Tim O’Leary for his donation. That is the only money that Mayo GAA have received from either O’Leary or the foundation. Mayo have never asked for any other money from O’Leary or the foundation.

"I am not going to go over all of the articles that have appeared in the newspapers, but it is disappointing that individuals used the media to tell their side of the story, a story that was not entirely correct.

"Any money raised on behalf of Mayo GAA must come under the umbrella of Cairde Maigheo. The correct manner to sort out the breakdown in the relationship is around a table and at the time of going to press it is hoped that both sides will enter into a mediation process so that all sides can move on."

That is not now the case as O'Leary has initiated legal proceedings against Mayo GAA who themselves have threatened the same against O'Leary.

