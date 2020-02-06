News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mallow to host the Dr Harty Cup final

By Colm O'Connor
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 03:43 PM

Mallow will host the 2020 Dr Harty Cup final between CBC, Cork and St Flannan's Ennis.

Munster Council chiefs today confirmed details of the decider which has been fixed for Saturday week, February 15.

The game will throw in live at 1pm and the decider will be broadcast live by the Irish Examiner.

Limerick's John O'Halloran will be the match referee

CBC defeated 2019 champions, Midleton CBS, in their semi-final with St Flannan's beating Our Lady's Templemore two weeks ago.

St Flannan's top the roll of honour in Munster Colleges hurling with 21 titles - but they have been without a provincial success since 2005 while CBC have never won the Dr Harty Cup.

