Loss to Galway knocks Cork out of League contention

Galway 2-18 Cork 1-16

Cork are out of the Allianz Hurling League; this defeat for Kieran Kingston's side and Tipperary's victory over Waterford meaning the Rebels cannot progress to the knockout stages.

Galway's Conor Cooney and Bill Cooper of Cork. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The results in Pearse and Semple Stadium mean Cork, Galway, and Tipperary all have four points on the board, turning next weekend's refixture between Galway and Tipperary into a winner-takes-all clash as to who takes third place in Group A of Division 1.

Cork, behind by three at the break but with the gale behind them for the second period, went into a 1-14 to 1-13 lead when Tim O'Mahony found the Galway net on 50 minutes. But the momentum from this green flag was short-lived as two minutes later, Robbie O'Flynn received a straight red card for a high tackle on Fintan Burke.

From there to the finish, Galway outscored 14-man Cork by 1-5 to 0-2, including four-in-a-row during second-half stoppages.

Galway's second goal arrived just three minutes after O'Flynn's dismissal, Brian Concannon turning inside Bill Cooper before firing past Nash.

Galway had the last remnants of Storm Jorge behind them in the opening half, but little use they made of the gale. Shane O’Neill’s charges, who were without Joe Canning for the second weekend in a row, finished the half with the same amount of scores - 11 - as they did wides. Conor Cooney was foremost guilty in this regard, the centre-forward hitting four wides. There was also a glaring goal opportunity not taken, Jason Flynn drilling his shot directly at Cork ‘keeper Anthony Nash two minutes in.

Flynn, mind you, made no mistake when presented with a second goal chance on 23 minutes, the Tommy Larkin's man rounding Nash after a lovely looping pass from Brian Concannon.

That score, arriving as it did after three unanswered Galway points from Aidan Harte, Conor Cooney, and Adrian Tuohey, shoved the home side into a 1-7 to 0-4 lead.

Six was as big as Galway’s lead would grow to, however, as Cork finished the half stronger. Aidan Walsh, Shane Kingston, Bill Cooper, Conor Lehane, and Patrick Horgan (two frees) left the interval scoreline reading 1-10 to 0-10 in Galway’s favour. More informative, though was the wide count - which Galway also led - of 11-0.

And while the hosts briefly fell behind in the second period, the sending off of O'Flynn and Galway's strong finish meant it is they who remain in the hunt for involvement in the knockout stages.

Scorers for Galway: B Concannon (1-2); J Flynn (1-1); C Mannion (0-5, 0-3 frees); C Cooney (0-3, 0-2 frees); E Niland (0-2 frees), N Burke (0-2 each); A Tuohey, A Harte, D Burke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: P Horgan (0-9, 0-9 frees); T O'Mahony (1-1, 0-1 sc); S Kingston (0-2); D Fitzgibbon, C Lehane, B Cooper, A Walsh (0-1 each).

Cork: A Nash; C Spillane, E Cadogan, N O’Leary; B Cooper, T O’Mahony, S O’Leary Hayes; D Fitzgibbon, A Walsh; R O’Flynn, S Harnedy, C Lehane; M Coleman, S Kingston, P Horgan.

Subs: C Cahalane for Walsh (HT, inj); J O'Connor for Lehane (70)

Galway: É Murphy; D Morrissey, G McInerney, S Loftus; A Harte, S Cooney, F Burke; C Mannion, P Mannion; N Burke, C Cooney, A Tuohey; C Whelan, J Flynn, B Concannon.

Subs: D Burke for N Burke (39); S Linnane for P Mannion (51); E Niland for F Burke (57); TJ Brennan for Harte (60, inj); C Walsh for Concannon (58)

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)