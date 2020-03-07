Limerick hurlers see off Waterford in powerful performance

Limerick 1-21 - 1-17 Waterford

Limerick turned in a typically powerful performance to see off Waterford in this postponed NHL 1A clash, the 9,097 in the Gaelic Grounds seeing an entertaining game.

Waterford defended the Ennis Road end but the home side opened with two Aaron Gillane frees before Pauric Mahony responded in kind.

Both sides hit a series of wides before David Dempsey and Graeme Mulcahy found their range, Jamie Barron replying for Waterford.

Limerick were dominating physically without showing that dominance on the scoreboard - Mahony frees made it 0-5 to 0-4 on 20 minutes, Mulcahy stretching Limerick’s lead to three with a fine brace.

On 28 minutes Cian Lynch’s delivery was fielded by David Dempsey, who popped a pass to Gearoid Hegarty: goal Limerick. Patrick Curran came close to a goal on the restart for Waterford but shot narrowly wide - the score remained 1-8 to 0-5.

David Dempsey of Limerick in action against Conor Gleeson of Waterford. Picture: Sportsfile.

Two more Mahony frees made it 1-8 to 0-7 on the half-hour.

Limerick resumed with points from Gillane (free) and David Reidy, sub Peter Hogan responding for Waterford. Iarlaith Daly chipped in from range and a Stephen Bennett free made it 1-10 to 0-10 on 48 minutes.

Hegarty (two), Mulcahy and Gillane stretched Limerick’s lead to seven entering the final quarter, however, and Waterford were always struggling to close that gap thereafter.

Sub Jack Fagan soloed through for a cracking Waterford goal - 1-16 to 1-11 on 57 minutes but the home side picked off the points to earn victory.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-7, 5 frees); G. Hegarty (1-5); G. Mulcahy (0-4); D. Dempsey (0-2); P. O’Loughlin, D. Reidy, R. Hanley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: P. Mahony (0-7)(6 frees); J. Fagan (1-0); S. Bennett (1 free)(0-3); J. Barron (0-2); C. Lyons, P. Hogan, I. Daly, B. Power, D. Lyons (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N.Quaid, B. Nash, M. Casey, A. Costello, D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), D. Morrissey, C. Lynch, K. Hayes, G. Hegarty, D. Reidy, C. Boylan, A. Gillane, D. Dempsey, G. Mulcahy.

Subs: S. Finn for Costello (37); P. O’Loughlin for Byrnes (44); D. O’Connell for Dempsey (59); B. Ryan for Boylan (65); R. Hanley for Hayes (69).

WATERFORD: S. O’Brien, C. Gleeson, C. Prunty, S. McNulty, C. Lyons, I. Daly, T. Barron, J. Barron, M. O’Brien, N. Montomery, P. Mahony (c), MJ Sutton, J. Prendergast, S. Bennett, P. Curran.

Subs: J. Fagan for M. O’Brien (32); P. Hogan for Sutton (33); M. Kearney for Prendergast (52); B. Power for Curran (55); D. Lyons for Daly (inj, 63)

Referee: P. O’Dwyer (Carlow).