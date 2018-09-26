Limerick boss Lee supports second-tier championship

Limerick manager Billy Lee is in favour of a second-tier All-Ireland senior football championship, stressing the need for players from the lower-ranked counties to have an achievable goal to target.

Billy Lee

GAA president John Horan has claimed there was support for a secondary competition at a recent Central Council meeting.

The second-tier championship, based on Horan’s comments last week, is likely to comprise of teams from Division 3 and 4 of the league.

A county from these divisions, however, will be afforded the opportunity of reaching the Super 8s should they make their provincial final.

With an ERSI report outlining how players devote 31 hours of their week to inter-county commitments, Lee says it is imperative a structure is in place which affords them a realistic shot at championship silverware.

This year, just one county from outside of Division 1 was involved in the Super 8s, while only three counties — Laois, Armagh, and Fermanagh — from Division 3 and 4 were involved in the last 12 of the championship.

“I know there are people who don’t agree with a two-tier championship but football is now the only sport under the Gaelic Games banner which doesn’t have a tiered system. There are tiers in hurling, camogie, and ladies football. It’s time football went that way too,” said Lee.

“Long before this year, you’d always find there was great publicity and great interest around the closing rounds of the league because every team is playing at their own level and there are all the permutations around promotion/relegation.

“If there was a poll done, I think you’d find people don’t take a major interest in the championship until late July/August because it is nearly a foregone conclusion until the big teams arrive in Croke Park.

“You have one or two upsets every year like Fermanagh beating Monaghan and Carlow taking Kildare, but, in the main, it is the same teams getting through to the latter stages time and again.

“People talk about the hurling championship and how incredible it was. It was outstanding because teams were playing at their own level. There were no lesser teams involved. The games are really, really competitive.

“It is worth a try in football, once it is structured properly. If it is not structured properly and done right, it is not worth attempting.”

Horan, speaking to reporters last week, floated the idea of the second-tier decider being played as the curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland SFC final.

There was also mention of an All-Star trip for the outstanding players from the secondary competition.

He said: “The last couple of years, people are beginning to see the demands being put on inter-county players are huge. They were always there, but have become more visible. Players are beginning to wonder what it’s all for, what is in it for them if they are putting that much time into it. They do need the opportunity to have the big days and I think this, if it comes to pass, will be a positive step.”

Lee added: “Going on what was said, it would appear the provincial championships are going to be left in their current guise. That tells counties that if they do well in their province, they will be rewarded for such and will get an opportunity to play in the top tier. Ultimately, it’s in the control of the counties, it is not a diktat down from Croke Park.”

Lee, in recent days, committed to a third year as Limerick manager. They’ve yet to win a championship match under his watch. Yet their cause hasn’t been helped by a significant turnover of players each year. That so many of the 2018 squad have committed for next season was a significant factor in Lee’s decision to stay on.

“When all the lads know everyone is coming back, they get a lift from that. There are one or two who I haven’t got final confirmation from yet. It is definitely more positive than it was this time last year.

“We are trying to build that house. For counties like us, that second competition affords lads the opportunity to aspire towards something.”