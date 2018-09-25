Liam Sheedy returns to guide Tipp fortunes

By Michael Dundon

As expected the well-flagged appointment of Liam Sheedy as manager of the Tipperary senior hurling team was ratified last night by Tipperary GAA board.

There was no dissenting voice as the board’s meeting was informed by chairman, John Devane that the Portroe man was the unanimous choice of the committee appointed by the board to find a successor to Michael Ryan who stood down after Tipperary’s disappointing elimination from the championship this year.

Sheedy was not present at last night’s board meeting and details of his back room team are still being finalised and will be announced at the October meeting of the board.

He has been given a three-year term and takes the helm as the Tipperary senior hurling championship reaches the quarter-final stages next weekend.

It is Sheedy’s second term in charge. During his last term he famously master-minded Tipperary’s 2010 All-Ireland win over Kilkenny, halting “The Cats” bid for a record-breaking five All-Irelands in a row. He shocked Premier hurling fans by standing down as manager shortly afterwards.

Under his management Tipperary won two Munster titles as well as the 2010 All-Ireland.

He also managed Tipperary to All-Ireland minor hurling success.

Since then he has developed a most successful career in GAA punditry on television. He is chairman of Sport Ireland’s high performance unit and a member of the Irish Sports Council and chaired the Hurling 2020 Committee for three years.

He was also short-listed to replace GAA Director General Paraic Duffy, who retired this year, a post since filled by Tom Ryan.

The Bank of Ireland Director for Munster also maintained his direct contact with the game, assisting in the Offaly and Antrim back room teams and at club level locally, he assisted Drom-Inch in their bid to win the Tipperary championship, his home club, Portroe, and also Newmarket-on-Fergus in Clare.

Tipperary chairman, John Devane, who headed the committee to find a new manager told delegates that he was delighted to announce that Lima Sheedy will be taking over as manager of the county’s senior team.

Liam brings and unrivalled mix of track-record, passion and conviction to the table. We thank him for his commitment and we look forward to providing him with the full support of the county board as we move into the 2019 season”, he said.

He added – I would also like to state on behalf of the county board and all who support Tipperary hurling, our thanks to others who put their names forward for this post over recent week. We have been hugely impressed by the quality of candidate and also by their passion for Tipperary hurling, We look forward to working with them in the future”.

In a statement issued by the county board Liam Sheedy says – I am taking up the role with a huge sense of excitement and enthusiasm, mostly at the thought of getting back into the dressing room and out on the field with Tipperary’s best. I come on board again just two years after Michael Ryan led Tipperary to a superb All-Ireland title. He has handed over an incredibly talented squad that I look forward to finalising over the coming weeks and months and getting ready for 2019.

The ratification of the new manager was proposed by Munster Council rep Ger Ryan and seconded by PRO Joe Bracken, and passed without comment.

Liam Kearns’ formal re-appointment for the second year of his two year term was also approved by the board on the proposal of Football chairman, Barry O Brien, seconded by PRO Hugh Coghlan. The football back room team has also to be finalised.

All other county hurling and football managers and their back room teams will be announced at the October meeting of the board.

Meanwhile Paul Taylor was last night appointed Sligo’s senior football manager.

The former county player and U21 boss was recommended for the job by Sligo GAA’s selection committee last week, and was ratified at last night’s county board meeting.