Liam Cahill won’t restrict Déise to sweeper system

Newly-appointed Waterford senior hurling manager Liam Cahill says he doesn’t intend “restricting” the team to a sweeper system.

Cahill believes the players are capable of carrying out different styles of hurling and intends tailoring tactics around their skillsets.

“It’s an integral part of the modern game, not just with Waterford,” he said of the sweeper system on WLR’s Déise Today programme. “Several teams have applied it and it’s there. It’s something teams lacking a bit of confidence try to apply from time to time.

“In my case, it’s never something that appealed to me but having said that until you get a real feel for what players you have that will determine what route you go as a manager and what kind of a stall you lay out and game-plan you’re going to play.

There are sweepers being played in the modern game that are not as obvious as sitting across the half-back line. There’s this new model of a deep-lying half-forward line and the third-man midfielder but that’s all sweepers in a different manner.

“I don’t think it would be fair to confine any player to any one set dimension. There’s a lot of good players in Waterford that have a lot more in their armour than just being restricted to playing one style and that’s really being honest about it.

“When I get among these fellas and I know from talking to guys as well that these are a real enthusiastic bunch of players and their skill level really excites me even before the Waterford senior hurling manager’s job came into the equation. So for me I’m not going to confine these Waterford players to a sweeper system or a strict, rigid format.”

Cahill, who confirmed he will add two natives to join him and coach/selector Michael Bevans in his management team by the end of the month, is aiming for a Munster SHC title in 2020 and a top three spot at least.

The Ballingarry man commended how the Waterford selection committee went about their business.

The way they held their talks was absolutely exemplary. They asked all the right questions. There were a group of men in front of me who absolutely had Waterford desire burning right through them and for me it made the decision that bit easier.

At the moment, Cahill envisages Austin Gleeson as a centre-back. “Austin Gleeson was absolutely exceptional for his club (Mount Sion) at the weekend. He really encouraged me watching from the stands. He’s a man with real intent and I suppose that brings me to the point that Mikey (Bevans) and I are really driven by players that have real respect for their clubs.

“There’ll be times the situation arises that I’ll be releasing players back to their clubs for county league just to keep them grounded and modest and keep them involved in their club.

“At the moment, if we were playing the first round of the League in the morning Austin Gleeson would definitely be at number six for me to start and then we’d explore things as we go along.”