Liam Cahill happy to keep his distance

Liam Cahill believes it’s an advantage to him to be based outside Waterford as it’ll enable them to “assess what’s going on” without having to discuss team matters with people on a daily basis within the county.

“I suppose from the outset I’m not as familiar as I’d like to have been initially with, the talent that’s on the ground, but that’s something I’ve had great support with the management team that are in place — Stephen Frampton and Stephen Molumphy — and getting a great handle on what’s out there.

“For me to be able to get away from the talk around the county especially when it comes to the championship — it’s a help because it allows me to assess what’s going on without any interference.

“It gives me a great chance to make sure that whatever I’m going through in my head is not done under pressure or over meeting some fellow on the street. So it is a big benefit for me.”

Cahill steered Tipperary to the last two U20/21 All-Irelands and will see some of those players at senior level when his Waterford side face Tipperary in the league and championship:

You build up a great rapport with these fellas, but at the end of the day you were a manager at that time, not bosom buddies, and there’s an age difference too.

“There’s a respect there as well, obviously, and that will continue. I’ll have the utmost respect for them when they come to Walsh Park on May 10th. Whatever has to happen has to happen on the day to get the result for Waterford.

“The fixtures are there for me. As I’ve said, it’s just as simple as getting the head around it. I was immersed in Tipperary but this is a brilliant opportunity to work with a really, really, talented bunch of players at adult level.

“I have a big job to do here and I want the message to be loud and clear that myself, the management team and players are 100% committed to doing the very best we can do.

“Obviously, there’ll be ups and downs along the road but if we prepare right I’m confident we’ll have a competitive team come the championship.”