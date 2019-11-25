'Let the next chapter begin!': Galway goalkeeper Colm Callanan announces inter-county retirement

Galway goalkeeper Colm Callanan has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling - but he won’t be departing the Galway camp as he has taken up a coaching role in new manager Shane O’Neill’s backroom team.

Callanan made his championship debut in 2007 and while he was again first-choice between the sticks for the 2009 and 2010 campaigns, fellow ‘keeper James Shekill would command the number one jersey during the subsequent three seasons.

The Kinvara native returned to being a permanent fixture in the starting team from 2014-17. Callanan won his sole All-Ireland medal in 2017, having picked up an All-Star two years earlier. That was the year he became the first goalkeeper to save a one-on-one penalty in the championship.

Injury meant he played no part in Galway’s unsuccessful defence of their All-Ireland crown in 2018.

“After 13 years wearing the maroon and white jersey, I have made the decision to step away from the Galway senior hurling panel.

"It’s a massive privilege to play for your county, and I feel honoured and proud that I got to play for Galway for as long as I did. I was lucky enough to win everything on offer, at least once,” said Callanan in his parting statement this morning.

“I was blessed to have shared a dressing-room with such brilliant people throughout my career, which enabled me to forge friendships that will last a lifetime. It was an honour to go into battle with all of those Galway players, while it was also a privilege to get the opportunity to play against the very best players from other counties.”

Callanan was effusive in his praise of the assistance and guidance provided by goalkeeping coach Christy O'Connor, the pair having begun working together long before Callanan was called up to the Galway set-up.

“I’d particularly like to extend a huge thanks to Christy. He opened my mind as to what was required at the top level and he really lifted my standards.

“I’m content that I gave everything I had to the Galway jersey for 13 years.

I’ve loved every minute of my journey and to have played in front of its dedicated and passionate supporters has allowed me to make memories that I will cherish forever.

He will remain involved with Galway in 2020, having accepted Shane O’Neill’s offer of a coaching role.

“I’d also like to thank Shane O’Neill for his understanding and support of my decision. I’m also delighted that the transition will be made easier after accepting a coaching role in Shane’s new backroom team.

"Let the next chapter begin! Up Galway."