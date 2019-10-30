News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Legendary Cork manager Éamonn Ryan takes up Limerick role

Legendary Cork manager Éamonn Ryan takes up Limerick role
By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 03:16 PM

Ten-time All-Ireland-winning manager Éamonn Ryan will join up with the Limerick ladies footballers in 2020.

Ryan will take on a mentoring role as part of new manager Donal Ryan's backroom team.

It's a significant coup for Limerick, gaining the experience of a manager who led Cork to two five-in-a-rows, from 2005 to 2009, and 2011 to 2015.

Ryan then served as a selector for the Cork men's football team for three years under Peadar Healy and Ronan McCarthy. He previously managed the Cork footballers from 1980 to 1984.

Donal Ryan's credentials include leading his native Murroe-Boher to an All-Ireland Junior title in 2014.

Limerick were relegated from the Intermediate Championship in August, having been crowned Junior champions in 2018.

READ MORE

Amy O’Connor: ‘I know a lot of people that have gone down the wrong road’

More on this topic

Fresh allegations emerge as Mayo dispute deepensFresh allegations emerge as Mayo dispute deepens

Cavan champions not distracted by Donegal sagaCavan champions not distracted by Donegal saga

‘One of nature’s gentlemen’: Tributes to Kerry footballer Pat Griffin‘One of nature’s gentlemen’: Tributes to Kerry footballer Pat Griffin

Quirke believes GAA jumped the gun with Tier 2 modelQuirke believes GAA jumped the gun with Tier 2 model


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Phoenix club campaigners remain determined to see Bury rebornPhoenix club campaigners remain determined to see Bury reborn

Gary Neville: England’s players brave enough to cause sea change in racism fightGary Neville: England’s players brave enough to cause sea change in racism fight

World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio excited about bright future for EnglandWorld Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio excited about bright future for England

Celtic and Lazio charged by UEFA over ‘illicit chants’ during Europa League gameCeltic and Lazio charged by UEFA over ‘illicit chants’ during Europa League game


Lifestyle

How's the hour change going for you?Learner Dad: The hour isn’t back a week in our place and I’m already losing the will to live

When two-year-old Maisie McDonagh fell backwards off the couch onto a wooden floor last June, Clodagh Kenny never dreamed her daughter would need brain surgery.‘She was put on life support’: Temple Street doctors save a girl after a fall

I’m a 39-year-old man and I have recently discovered that I’m infertile. I love my girlfriend, but since I found out, I have really struggled to feel aroused.Sex file: I've lost my libido since infertility diagnosis

Beech trees and hedges illustrate the changing seasons to perfection, according to Peter Dowdall.Hedge your bets with beech

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »