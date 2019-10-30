Legendary Cork manager Éamonn Ryan takes up Limerick role

Ten-time All-Ireland-winning manager Éamonn Ryan will join up with the Limerick ladies footballers in 2020.

Ryan will take on a mentoring role as part of new manager Donal Ryan's backroom team.

It's a significant coup for Limerick, gaining the experience of a manager who led Cork to two five-in-a-rows, from 2005 to 2009, and 2011 to 2015.

Ryan then served as a selector for the Cork men's football team for three years under Peadar Healy and Ronan McCarthy. He previously managed the Cork footballers from 1980 to 1984.

Donal Ryan's credentials include leading his native Murroe-Boher to an All-Ireland Junior title in 2014.

Limerick were relegated from the Intermediate Championship in August, having been crowned Junior champions in 2018.