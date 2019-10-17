Lally and Lynskey linked as Galway saga goes on

Additional reporting by Eoghan Cormican

As the Galway senior hurlers met last night to discuss recent developments in the search for a new manager, Kevin Lally and Jeff Lynskey are among the names being linked with the vacancy.

It was expected current U20 and three-time All-Ireland minor-winning boss Lynskey would be nominated for the position earlier this month but that didn’t transpire.

Having guided St Thomas to a Galway title and All-Ireland final last year, Lally, who has also coached Craughwell and Kilnadeema-Leitrim, has also been linked to the role.

The name of Liam Mellows’ manager and former Galway selector Louis Mulqueen, who was set to be announced as Clare manager last week before clubs decided to recommence the appointment process, has also been bandied about.

On Monday, the hurling board agreed to include the players in the selection process despite chairman Pat Kearney ruling out any input from them in August.

Kearney is not part of the new selection committee charged with recommending Micheál Donoghue’s successor.

The selection committee includes hurling board chairman Micheal Larkin, hurling board secretary John Fahy, Pearses delegate Paul Bellew, and Noel Lane.

There has been speculation that a player will also sit on this panel.

Frustration with the selection process has turned to exasperation and anger.

With tensions between Kearney and Donoghue’s management team believed to be a primary reason why the 2017 All-Ireland SHC-winning manager stepped down and his two selectors Francis Forde and Noel Larkin chose to exit the race to succeed him, there are fears issues with the board and the continuing finance controversy may put off prospective candidates.

Another county committee meeting is scheduled for Loughgeorge tomorrow where officials are expected to face questioning about why the internal audit conducted into Galway GAA’s finances last year has yet be released.

Meanwhile, Tipperary footballers will have S&C coach Robbie Cannon on board next season.

2018 Irish Amateur Close winner Cannon, who is fitness coach to Open champion Shane Lowry and the men’s and women’s national golf teams, was Laois football head of athletic development the past two seasons.

The Balbriggan native is also a member of O’Dwyers GAA club.