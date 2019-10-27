News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kildare SFC final: Superb Sarsfields end Moorefield dominance

By Ger McNally
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 08:40 PM

Sarsfields 2-15 - 2-9 Moorefield

Sarsfields ended Moorefield’s dominance of the Kildare senior football championship with victory in yesterday’s replayed final in Newbridge.

Barry Coffey’s last-gasp equaliser on the first day earned them a second chance and Davy Burke’s team made no mistake this time around.

Kildare SFC final: Superb Sarsfields end Moorefield dominance

In the drawn game it was Moorefield who had the dream start when scoring two goals inside the first 10 minutes but this time it was Sarsfields who flew from the traps and they led 0-5 to 0-1 after 13 minutes.

Moorefield weren’t chasing a third consecutive title by accident and their reaction to that early onslaught was the stuff of champions.

Niall Hurley-Lynch’s 22nd minute goal was the highlight of a spell that saw them score 1-5 without reply in the space of eight minutes. The champions were still ahead by half time (1-7 to 0-8) but they were completely overshadowed in the second half by a hardworking and well-drilled Sarsfields side.

Sarsfields drew level by the midway point of the half and kicked on from there.

Two Coffey points put them ahead and to cap off a wonderful spell for them, Cian Costigan hit the back of the net in the 50th minute after being set up by the excellent Ben McCormack.

Coffey’s 57th minute free made it 1-15 to 1-8 but Moorefield, who had only scored one point in the second half up to that point, pushed hard in the closing stages.

READ MORE

Brace form Luke Connolly the difference as Nemo Rangers overcome Duhallow in Cork SFC

Adam Tyrrell pointed for Moorefield but then saw a penalty in the fourth minute of injury time saved by Paddy O’Sullivan.

There was another foul once the ball was rebounded and Moorefield were awarded a second penalty in a matter of seconds.

This time Eanna O’Connor stepped up and he made no mistake to leave just three points in it.

Moorefield had one last chance to launch a ball into the Sarsfields goalmouth and pushed goalkeeper Tom Kinsella out as a 15th outfielder but when Cian O’Connor’s pass was blocked downin the middle of the field by Matt Byrne, Shane Doyle had the simple task of taking the ball forward and scoring into the empty net from outside the 20 metre line to spark huge celebrations on one side of Newbridge.

SARSFIELDS: P O’Sullivan; S Campbell, T Aspell, C McInerney-Aspell; D Ryan (0-2), Con Kavanagh, S Ryan; M Byrne, C McDonnell; D McKenna (0-2), B McCormack (0-4), C Hartley (0-2); B Coffey (0-3, 2fs), C Costigan (1-0), R Cahill (0-2fs).

Subs: D Shalvey for McDonnell, (37); D Hartley for Campbell, (40); Alan Smith for Cahill, (45); S Doyle (1-0) for Costigan, (51); Brian McDonnell for McInerney-Aspell, (57).

MOOREFIELD: T Kinsella; L Callaghan, L Healy, S Healy; K Murnaghan, S Dempsey, J Murray; A Masterson, C O’Connor (0-1); A Tyrrell (0-2, 1f), E Heavey (0-1), E O’Connor (1-3 (1-0 pen, 2fs); N Hurley-Lynch (1-0), J Philips, C Kelly (0-1).

Subs: A Durney for Murnaghan, (19); D Whyte for Philips, (34); E Callaghan for Kelly, (43); D Flynn for Hurley-Lynch, (45); D Dunne for Heavey, (60+1); E O’Connor for L Callaghan, (60+3).

Referee: Liam Herbert.

READ MORE

Wexford SHC final: St Martin’s secure second title in three years

More on this topic

Dublin SFC: Thomas Davis shock holders to set up final date with 'BodenDublin SFC: Thomas Davis shock holders to set up final date with 'Boden

Meath SFC final: History and silverware secured by RatoathMeath SFC final: History and silverware secured by Ratoath

Limerick Premier IHC final replay: O’Keeffe goal secures senior status for BlackrockLimerick Premier IHC final replay: O’Keeffe goal secures senior status for Blackrock

Limerick SFC final: Easy for Newcastle WestLimerick SFC final: Easy for Newcastle West


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Wexford SHC final: St Martin’s secure second title in three yearsWexford SHC final: St Martin’s secure second title in three years

Kerry SFC relegation play-off: Rathmore lose senior status after 20 yearsKerry SFC relegation play-off: Rathmore lose senior status after 20 years

Managers Kearns and O'Donovan reflect on Nemo Rangers victory over DuhallowManagers Kearns and O'Donovan reflect on Nemo Rangers victory over Duhallow

Day 38 at the Rugby World Cup: South Africa win sets up England final showdownDay 38 at the Rugby World Cup: South Africa win sets up England final showdown


Lifestyle

Kurt Elling, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Mica Paris, and a live orchestral rendition of Dr Dre’s classic hip-hop album 2001 were some of the highlights of the 42nd Guinness Cork Jazz Festival over the weekend.Swing, strings and hip-hop in nod to legends at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

A tear-inducing tribute to the human trafficking victims was among the highlights of Sinead O'Connor's magnificent gig in Cork, writes Aine Bonner.Review: Tear-inducing tribute to trafficking victims among highlights of Sinead O'Connor gig

Fake news appears to be all the rage these days.Sky Matters: We don't need fancy equipment to enjoy the sky's beauty

School was a bit different for me because when I was in school I was playing international cricket and I was trying to juggle school work and sport and then I played hockey too.School Daze: 'Don't be afraid of working hard' - Elena Tice

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »