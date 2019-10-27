News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kerry SFC relegation play-off: Rathmore lose senior status after 20 years

By Murt Murphy
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 07:42 PM

Kilcummin 1-15 - 0-12 Rathmore

Kerry SFC relegation play-off: Rathmore lose senior status after 20 years

Rathmore lost their 20-year senior club championship status after a surprising no show in the second half against neighbours Kilcummin.

Rathmore’s exit is all the more surprising in a season where they had beaten Dr Crokes in the senior club championship and top Division 1 of the County League.

But All-Ireland Intermediate champions Kilcummin had no desire to join the band of clubs who went up to senior only to come back straight down the following season.

Rathmore were without their injured talisman Paul Murphy, though they looked the likelier winners for long periods of the opening half as they lead by three-point margins on two occasions.

While Noel Duggan gave Kilcummin an early lead from a free, a brace of points from both Chrissie Spiers and Mark Reen had Rathmore 0-4 to 0-1 in front by the end of the opening quarter.

Duggan converted another free but both sides lost a man to black cards, Philip Casey (Kilcummin) and Brian Moynihan (Rathmore). Young Paul O’Shea then added another for Kilcummin but points from George O’Keeffe and a Spiers free pushed Rathmore three clear again.

Kieran Murphy closed the gap but George O’Keeffe pointed again and then another Mark Reen free left four between the sides with five minutes remaining in the first half.

But four answered points from Duggan (2), with one each from Kieran Murphy and Paul O’Shea, saw the sides go in level on 0-8 apiece.

Kilcummin assumed control in the third quarter with Duggan pointing.

Mark Reen replied from play but that was to be Rathmore’s only score of a third quarter as Kilcummin fired over 1-5 without reply and effectively ended the game as a contest.

A Kealy free and a Gary O’Leary point had them ahead before Kerry U20 captain Sean O’Leary surged upfield for a superb goal and Rathmore knew their long stay in the senior ranks was over.

READ MORE

Brace form Luke Connolly the difference as Nemo Rangers overcome Duhallow in Cork SFC

Scorers for Kilcummin: N Duggan (0-5, 3 frees); S O’Leary (1-0); P O’Shea (0-3); K Murphy, K McCarthy (0-2 each); B Kealy (free), G O’Leary and S McSweeney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Rathmore: M Reen (0-5, 3 frees), C Spiers (0-3, 2 frees), G O’Keeffe and S Ryan (1f) (0-2 each)

KILCUMMIN: B Kealy; S O’Leary, D Maher, P Casey; J Nagle, K McSweeney, D Moynihan; K Gorman, K Murphy; K McCarthy, G O’Leary, S McSweeney; E O’Sullivan, N Duggan, P O’Shea.

Subs: O O’Connor for Casey (B/C) (4), J McCarthy for Gorman (50), M Keane for O’Sullivan (53), W Maher for Duggan (B/C (53), Damien O’Leary for Moynihan (53), S Moynihan for McCarthy (59).

RATHMORE: K O’Keeffe; TJ Friel, M J Kelliher, C Kelly; C Murphy, A O’Mahony, B O’Keeffe; D O’Sullivan, G O’Keeffe; B Moynihan, C Spiers D Rahilly; M Reen, S Ryan, J Moynihan.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for B Moynihan (B/C) (7), D Fitzgerald for D Murphy (45), M Ryan for Kelly (50).

Referee: S Mulvihill (St Senans)

More on this topic

Wexford SHC final: St Martin’s secure second title in three yearsWexford SHC final: St Martin’s secure second title in three years

Managers Kearns and O'Donovan reflect on Nemo Rangers victory over DuhallowManagers Kearns and O'Donovan reflect on Nemo Rangers victory over Duhallow

Brosnan goal saves Dr Crokes' championship hopes against South KerryBrosnan goal saves Dr Crokes' championship hopes against South Kerry

Ballyhale Shamrocks too much for James Stephens in Kilkenny SHC finalBallyhale Shamrocks too much for James Stephens in Kilkenny SHC final


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Wexford SHC final: St Martin’s secure second title in three yearsWexford SHC final: St Martin’s secure second title in three years

Managers Kearns and O'Donovan reflect on Nemo Rangers victory over DuhallowManagers Kearns and O'Donovan reflect on Nemo Rangers victory over Duhallow

Day 38 at the Rugby World Cup: South Africa win sets up England final showdownDay 38 at the Rugby World Cup: South Africa win sets up England final showdown

Leaders Liverpool come from behind to beat Tottenham at AnfieldLeaders Liverpool come from behind to beat Tottenham at Anfield


Lifestyle

A tear-inducing tribute to the human trafficking victims was among the highlights of Sinead O'Connor's magnificent gig in Cork, writes Aine Bonner.Review: Tear-inducing tribute to trafficking victims among highlights of Sinead O'Connor gig

Robert Hume, author of The Hidden Lives of Jack the Ripper’s Victims, unearths the extraordinary rags-to-riches-to-rags tale of Mary Jane Kelly (‘Ginger’), who fell prey to the infamous killerTragic saga of Jack the Ripper’s Irish victim, Mary Jane Kelly

Irish songbirds will club together to ward off hawks falcons or cuckoos, enemies much larger than themselves.Songbirds join forces to see off predators

It is probably the strangest method ever devised for establishing a sea border anywhere in the world.Islands of Ireland: Eyrie story from Crump Island

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »