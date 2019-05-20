Kenny: Nothing less than two wins will suffice

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny has pointed out that the permutations are pretty straightforward now for his team — it’s win their remaining two games or exit the Leinster SHC.

Kenny believes that they need to beat Carlow on June 2 and then claim Galway’s scalp at Parnell Park to avoid bowing out of the Championship at the earliest stage for a second summer running.

They’ve got a fighting chance of advancing, though with 76 minutes on the clock yesterday it seemed they were destined for back to back defeats having lost to Kilkenny in Round 1.

Asked what it will take from here on for Dublin to qualify for the top three in Leinster, Kenny responded: “We’ll definitely need two wins. At least it’s in our own hands but nothing less than two wins will get us through.”

The two-time All-Ireland winning Cuala manager said it’s an achievable target and noted that yesterday’s draw will give the players a jolt of confidence.

They’d been questioned for continuously coughing up leads in big Championship games over the last 12 months or so, most recently against the Cats at Nowlan Park.

“It was hugely important not to lose,” said Kenny. “Rightly or wrongly, the character of the side had been questioned a number of times.

"To come out of today with something from the game, I think that’s going to bring on the group a lot. I think it will stand to us going forward.

We showed again today, and we showed below in Nowlan Park for 40 minutes, that the quality of hurling this side can play is high.

"We just have to work to put that level of performance in for 75 or 76 minutes. But I think today’s result will really, really stand to us going forward.”

Dublin led 0-20 to 0-15 when they conceded goals to Liam g McGovern and Rory O’Connor as the visitors outscored them 2-4 to 0-2 between the 56th and 77th minutes.

Kenny acknowledged that they were turned over for both goals when trying to work the ball up the pitch but said it was a necessary tactic as Wexford defended in numbers.

“At some stages Wexford played with two sweepers, hitting it long wasn’t an option,” said the former Galway selector.

“When you come up against a system like that, you have to be able to play out from the back. As players, we need to get comfortable with that.

“With Wexford, you saw it from the very start, they went very, very defensive and they want you to go long. Then they turn you over high up the pitch and run the ball out.

"It’s a difficult game to play against. Wexford have it down to a fine art and fair play to Davy and Wexford for that. So we had to play out of defence.

“It worked well for us for long parts, we got some really good long distance scores outside their defensive cover.”