Kearns says fellow bosses have to act for ‘good of the game’

Liam Kearns feels inter-county managers are duty-bound to promote attractive Gaelic football as the game suffers.

Following last Sunday’s 2-5 to 2-5 draw with Fermanagh, the Tipperary boss is convinced he and his counterparts have to act for “the good of the game” as attendances fall and new rules are being introduced to improve it as a spectacle.

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns with players Conor Sweeney and Brian Fox. Picture: Matt Browne

“The managers have to take responsibility as well and play it in a more attractive way. I’m not telling any manager how they should play but at the end of the day, if we have (falling) attendances and we are changing rules there is something wrong.

"I’m not holding myself up as any example as how to should be played but we try to play it as positively as we can.

“There’s a lot to be said for good defensive coaching too but at the end of the day people come to see a spectacle and we are not seeing enough spectacles in GAA games at the moment.

“Unfortunately, it’s a results-based business and two years of bad results and you are out so when a manager comes in he has to get results first.

“I have good forwards so if you have the players you can be more positive and if you haven’t you can be more defensive and that’s the culture that is there but if a manager thought he had five years he could take maybe a more positive.

I think it has to go back to the stage where managers are looking at the good of the game as opposed to of themselves or the county or results.

"The rules might help, an attacking team winning All-Irelands... you know yourself, the winners dictate an awful lot at club level and every other level.”

Kearns is supportive of most of the experimental rules and sees them as improving the quality of football played. “Some of those rules changes — the mark and getting scores — I would say that’s positive.

The kickout is another one that will stay and even the sideline ball, having to kick it forward, they are tweaks that are good.

“They probably should have tried the handpass thing anyway, just tried it.

"I don’t agree with changing it after seven days (notice) but we are playing these rules in the league but they are gone in the Championship too.”