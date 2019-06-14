News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Keane hopeful of clean bill of health for final

James O’Donoghue: Injury concern ahead of clash with Cork.
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Kerry football manager Peter Keane is hopeful of having a full hand to pick from for Saturday week’s Munster SFC final.

James O’Donoghue, who was substituted midway through the second half of Kerry’s Munster semi-final win over Clare because of a hamstring injury, is their chief concern ahead of the trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 22.

Jack Sherwood (quad) was withdrawn at half-time in Ennis, while Tom O’Sullivan (leg) picked up a knock towards the finish, but Keane is confident both players will be available for selection.

The prognosis was similarly positive with regard to Jack Barry, Paul Murphy, and Dara Moynihan, all three of whom took no part in the Munster semi-final.

“There is nobody definitely out. We’re looking at everyone and we’re hopeful that we’ll have a full hand to pick from,” Kerry manager Keane said yesterday.

“James O’Donoghue, obviously, went off the last day with a hamstring problem so we’re keeping an eye on James.”

Keane stressed that last year’s Munster final, which Kerry won by 17 points, will have no bearing on the county’s latest provincial final showdown with Cork.

The Kingdom are chasing a seventh consecutive Munster crown.

“Last year’s result is irrelevant because, effectively, you have different teams, it’s a different season, and so you have got to go at it differently. We’ve got to work hard on the night and see can we get out of it with a win.”

Reflecting on their 1-15 to 0-12 semi-final victory, he added: “At half-time, you are up by nine points, it is absolutely lashing rain, and you are telling everybody we are starting from zero again, but sometimes it doesn’t happen like that. In fairness to Clare, they came out and they battled gamely in that second half. They won the second half.

“We should have got three goals in the first quarter of an hour. Had we got them, would it have been something similar to the Cork-Limerick game where Cork put up a big score early on? We’d a productive first quarter, without putting it on the board. We’d a very productive second quarter.”

More on this topic

Less would be more as Croker loses its lustre

Five things the fixtures task force must do - and five more that are up for debate

Kilkenny surfing the blue wave

O’Donnell certain much more to come from Tribe

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Barr bags Bislett second-place as Warholm smashes European record

Irish Olympic boss hopeful that IOC will conclude Hickey investigation before Tokyo 2020

Australia fight back to claim stunning win over Brazil

Rory McIlroy makes strong start to US Open


Lifestyle

On the record: Maradona's life laid bare in new documentary

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf?

Ask Audrey: It's a shame to fly so far to see a dangerous wasteland – particularly when you live so close to Carrigaline

Dear Dad: Love letters to the old man on Father's Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »