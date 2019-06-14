Keane hopeful of clean bill of health for final

Kerry football manager Peter Keane is hopeful of having a full hand to pick from for Saturday week’s Munster SFC final.

James O’Donoghue, who was substituted midway through the second half of Kerry’s Munster semi-final win over Clare because of a hamstring injury, is their chief concern ahead of the trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 22.

Jack Sherwood (quad) was withdrawn at half-time in Ennis, while Tom O’Sullivan (leg) picked up a knock towards the finish, but Keane is confident both players will be available for selection.

The prognosis was similarly positive with regard to Jack Barry, Paul Murphy, and Dara Moynihan, all three of whom took no part in the Munster semi-final.

“There is nobody definitely out. We’re looking at everyone and we’re hopeful that we’ll have a full hand to pick from,” Kerry manager Keane said yesterday.

“James O’Donoghue, obviously, went off the last day with a hamstring problem so we’re keeping an eye on James.”

Keane stressed that last year’s Munster final, which Kerry won by 17 points, will have no bearing on the county’s latest provincial final showdown with Cork.

The Kingdom are chasing a seventh consecutive Munster crown.

“Last year’s result is irrelevant because, effectively, you have different teams, it’s a different season, and so you have got to go at it differently. We’ve got to work hard on the night and see can we get out of it with a win.”

Reflecting on their 1-15 to 0-12 semi-final victory, he added: “At half-time, you are up by nine points, it is absolutely lashing rain, and you are telling everybody we are starting from zero again, but sometimes it doesn’t happen like that. In fairness to Clare, they came out and they battled gamely in that second half. They won the second half.

“We should have got three goals in the first quarter of an hour. Had we got them, would it have been something similar to the Cork-Limerick game where Cork put up a big score early on? We’d a productive first quarter, without putting it on the board. We’d a very productive second quarter.”