John Meyler: The highs and lows of his two-year tenure

After John Meyler's departure was announced earlier today, John Coleman looks at his highs and lows of his tenure as Cork hurling boss.

THE HIGHS

Cork v Waterford, Allianz HL relegation play-off, March 18, 2018

As ever, Cork’s league campaign hadn’t been much to get excited about. It started well however, with a win over Kilkenny in the first game played under lights at the re-vamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

After that it had descended to mediocrity and below as Clare, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary all got the better of them. All of the games were close, but there was definitely pressure on Cork when they took on Waterford in the relegation play-off.

They responded well as they were never led on a bitterly cold day in Páirc Uí Rinn while seeing off a depleted Waterford fairly easily in the end. It gave a glimpse of what Cork were capable of and, more importantly, gave them space to breath and prepare for their assault on Munster.

Munster champions – Cork v Clare, Thurles, July 1, 2018

Anything can happen once.

The Cork class of 2017 could easily have been dismissed as a flash in the pan, a one-off juggernaut that took on a life of their own.

Putting Munster titles back-to-back made Cork a serious team, especially considering the new nature of the competition. There was no soft draw, no avoiding of the big guns. Cork faced down everything that Munster had to offer and didn’t blink.

The final itself against Clare encapsulated all of this.

Playing against an expectant opposition who had regrets from 12 months previously, Cork played like they had no doubts and came from behind and grabbed what was on offer, like they used to do. It was glorious.

Cork v Limerick, Munster SHC, May 19, 2019

As the dust settles on Cork’s 2019 season, there’s no doubt that it’s been one of regression. But for a brief moment in Limerick back in May, everything seemed possible again. Limerick had gone from very good to the border of greatness in the aftermath of their All-Ireland victory as they swept all before them during the National League.

Cork were coming off the back of a set-back against a resurgent Tipperary and headed to Limerick with their season on the line.

For that 70 minutes Cork were everything that they should be. Committed, aggressive and relentless as they played as if their lives depended on it.

They didn’t just beat Limerick; they beat them pulling up and Cork seemed set to be one of Limerick’s major hurdles in their quest for back-to-back titles.

THE LOWS

Cork v Limerick, All-Ireland SHC semi-final, July 29, 2018

This is the game that will never really go away, the game that defines and haunts Meyler's reign.

It’s branded into the collective consciousness of Cork hurling people everywhere. Six points up, time running out. Don’t concede a goal and you’ll be fine. Cork didn’t concede a goal, but it was Limerick that made the final.

There were the injuries, the questions over the panel that saw an injured Daniel Kearney re-emerge for extra-time, Patrick Horgan’s late effort off the post and of course, Nicky Quaid.

What Limerick did next make it all the more visceral and the hangover from it all still hasn’t really gone away. What do they say about regrets again?

Cork v Clare, Munster SHC, June 16, 2019.

Cork headed to Ennis with their fate in their own hands.

A win or a draw and they’d be out of Munster and possibly back in the Munster final. Everybody knows what Ennis is meant to be like for outsiders.

It’s meant to be claustrophobic, oppressive, intimidating and rabid. And everybody knew that Clare, after capitulating to Tipp and Limerick, would be playing for that most precious of all things; pride.

There was a storm coming in every sense of the word.

John Meyler after the All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

However, Cork fell into the trap. Despite knowing what they were facing, they never got to grips with it and a lot of the doubts that exist about this Cork team came to the for again.

At times they were out-muscled and out-fought and it was Tipperary, of all teams, that saved their summer.

Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland SHC quarter-final, July 14, 2019.

That is until they faced Kilkenny.

Cork had plenty of the ball and plenty of chances but they played like a team consumed by nerves and made too many fundamental errors.

Patrick Horgan shone but, in general, all the old failings came to the fore again as Cork made the cardinal error of letting Kilkenny into the game. And we all know how that always ends.

