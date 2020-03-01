John Horan: 'The sin-bin in hurling is binned'

GAA president John Horan has ruled out further proposals tackling cynicism in hurling after the introduction of the black card/sin bin was strongly rejected at Congress.

GAA president John Horan. Picture: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon

A whopping 82% of delegates voted against the playing rules committee’s introduction to extend the measure from Gaelic football to the smaller ball code.

The group had spoken to Horan about deferring the vote but he saw no reason to do so during the debate. "That largely kicks it into touch,” he said of the black card/sin bin in hurling.

We had been approached by the committee to see would I allow it to go back for further consideration, and I said I would if there was any element of support on the floor for the actual move.

“There was meant to be a bit of support there, but it never materialised so it is very hard to rule a referral for something when nobody on the floor spoke in favour of it, so dare I say it - the sin-bin in hurling is binned."

There were no speakers for the motion, although Cork were one of the counties who voted for it. Antrim chairman Ciarán McCavana claimed the black card/sin bin would be as welcome in his country as Joe Brolly on The Sunday Game.

Playing rules committee chairman David Hassan had highlighted that in a study of 20 games in last year’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship there was an average of 26 fouls per game in which almost half the fouls (12) could be considered cynical in nature.

Across those 20 games, there were 19 professional fouls. Hassan acknowledged there was a wide spectrum of opinion on the proposal but concluded: “We should not conflate what people want with what the game (of hurling) needs.”