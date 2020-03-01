News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

John Horan: 'The sin-bin in hurling is binned'

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 08:02 AM

GAA president John Horan has ruled out further proposals tackling cynicism in hurling after the introduction of the black card/sin bin was strongly rejected at Congress.

GAA president John Horan. Picture: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon
GAA president John Horan. Picture: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon

A whopping 82% of delegates voted against the playing rules committee’s introduction to extend the measure from Gaelic football to the smaller ball code.

The group had spoken to Horan about deferring the vote but he saw no reason to do so during the debate. "That largely kicks it into touch,” he said of the black card/sin bin in hurling.

We had been approached by the committee to see would I allow it to go back for further consideration, and I said I would if there was any element of support on the floor for the actual move.

“There was meant to be a bit of support there, but it never materialised so it is very hard to rule a referral for something when nobody on the floor spoke in favour of it, so dare I say it - the sin-bin in hurling is binned."

There were no speakers for the motion, although Cork were one of the counties who voted for it. Antrim chairman Ciarán McCavana claimed the black card/sin bin would be as welcome in his country as Joe Brolly on The Sunday Game.

Playing rules committee chairman David Hassan had highlighted that in a study of 20 games in last year’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship there was an average of 26 fouls per game in which almost half the fouls (12) could be considered cynical in nature.

Across those 20 games, there were 19 professional fouls. Hassan acknowledged there was a wide spectrum of opinion on the proposal but concluded: “We should not conflate what people want with what the game (of hurling) needs.”

READ MORE

New second tier All-Ireland football championship to be called Tailteann Cup

More on this topic

New second tier All-Ireland football championship to be called Tailteann CupNew second tier All-Ireland football championship to be called Tailteann Cup

Sin bin motion in hurling soundly defeated at GAA Congress Sin bin motion in hurling soundly defeated at GAA Congress

Mayo's Division 1 clash with Kerry postponed until SundayMayo's Division 1 clash with Kerry postponed until Sunday

Tim O'Connor: Why should GAA refs not have the same powers as rugby on concussion?Tim O'Connor: Why should GAA refs not have the same powers as rugby on concussion?

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

IFAB agrees to trial concussion substitutesIFAB agrees to trial concussion substitutes

Ayew fires Palace to victory over struggling rivals BrightonAyew fires Palace to victory over struggling rivals Brighton

New second tier All-Ireland football championship to be called Tailteann CupNew second tier All-Ireland football championship to be called Tailteann Cup

Serie A clashes postponed as sporting world deals with coronavirus outbreakSerie A clashes postponed as sporting world deals with coronavirus outbreak


Lifestyle

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

“This is an illness, a psychiatric disorder. It’s about deeper issues, about needing to be in control, needing to be perfect. It’s about an inability to handle and express feelings.”Eating your heart out: Why eating disorders are not about food

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »