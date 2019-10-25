News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
James Barry announces Tipperary retirement

By Michael Hayes
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 11:26 AM

Tipperary defender James Barry has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling following his second All-Ireland senior hurling medal last August.

Barry was an unused substitute as Tipperary beat Kilkenny and brings the curtain down on an inter-county career that has seen him pick up two Celtic Crosses, two Munster titles, and an All-Star award in 2016.

The Upperchurch-Drombane club man made his last appearance for Tipperary in this year’s Munster final defeat to Limerick.

In a statement released via the Tipperary County Board, Barry said: “The last 7 years have been an unbelievable experience for me and I will always cherish the time I got to wear the blue and gold of Tipperary at the highest possible level.

“I have had the time of my life, lived my childhood dream and have memories that will stay with me forever.

“I have had the privilege of playing with and against some of the greatest sportsmen of our time and the friendships I have made over the last 7 years of playing with Tipperary is something I will always treasure.

“I want to thank the players of Tipperary both past and present who have shared a dressing room with me since I first began to play with Tipperary.

“I have forged friendships there that will last a lifetime and I want to wish all of the players and management continued success in the future.

“It’s been an honour.”

Liam Sheedy paid tribute to “a consistently high performer ever since he first pulled on the Tipperary jersey and was a key player on many teams.

“A player of tremendous ability, James excelled in all he did and showed great leadership within the panel.

“He departs on a high following his contribution to this year's All-Ireland triumph and I wish him every success now and for the future."

TOPIC: GAA

