'I've loads of food for thought': Watch Liam Sheedy's reaction as Tipp get 2020 campaign under way

Tipperary's Mark McCarthy takes a sideline cut at McDonagh Park, Nenagh. Photo: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 07:29 PM

Liam Sheedy acknowledged Tipperary came up a little short late on in their one-point Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League loss to Clare.

“The likes of Jason Forde and Ronan Maher, who were essential to 2019, were as good as ever, as strong as ever today,” said Sheedy.

“We probably ran out of legs - I don't think we scored in the last 10 minutes of the first half or the second half so probably, the lack of work that we've done - we’re only back the last two weeks or so - means we’re maybe a little bit behind the curve.

“The attitude, the energy, the effort was really what I'm looking for. It's a long journey. It's great to get two matches in December because for us it's about getting new guys on the pitch.

“The reality is we’ll need new faces to feature in 2020 and I've seen some really encouraging signs in terms of some of the guys who put their hands up today."

Sheedy also said long-term injury doubt Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher is due back around February (“But is ahead of target, which you won’t be surprised to hear.”)

You can rewatch the Irish Examiner's live coverage of the match at the below link:

