Harty Cup round-up: CBC kick-off campaign with impressive win over Rochestown

Daire Burke, Christian Brothers College, being chased by Peter Lingeran, Rochestown College. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 05:39 PM

Last season’s beaten finalists Christian Brothers College got their Harty Cup campaign off to a positive start with an impressive 3-17 to 1-13 win over St Francis College, Rochestown.

Reigning Munster B champions Rochestown got the dream start at Ballygarvan as Sean Andrews found the net after just 30 seconds, but Christians gradually arrived at the pace of proceedings, with two goals propelling them into a 2-7 to 1-5 interval lead.

They’d add a third goal upon the restart - Daire Burke, Eoghan Kirby, and Robbie Cotter were their green flag providers - to run out 10-point winners.

All-Ireland minor winning Cork footballer Jack Cahalane top-scored for CBC with 0-11, eight of which were placed-ball efforts.

The other Cork school in action was Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh, who suffered a 4-18 to 0-12 defeat to De La Salle, Waterford in Group B.

The Déise students led 0-10 to 0-7 at the break, thanks in the main to Mikey Cummins’ six white flags. They pulled away in the second period, with Eoin O’Brien, Oisin Hennebry, Jake Foley, and Lee Hearne hitting the net.

In the other game in Group B, St Flannan’s came from three down at the break (2-8 to 1-8) to score a six-point win over Blackwater Community School, Lismore.

Dylan Cunningham’s goal late on proved key in deciding the outcome at Kilmallock. 2-17 to 2-11 was the final score.

In Group A, Nenagh CBS, who are on the hunt for a first ever Harty Crown, signalled their intent for the rounds ahead with a 3-16 to 0-10 demolition job of John the Baptist Community School, Hospital. Portroe’s Sam Madden clipped 2-12 for the winners.

Substitute Micheal Ryan supplied their third goal. The Hospital side managed just two points from play over the hour. In the same group tomorrow (Clonmel, 1.30pm), Thurles CBS meet St Colman’s Fermoy.

Harty Cup Wednesday results:

  • Nenagh CBS Secondary 3-16 John The Baptist Community School, Hospital 0-10
  • St Flannan's College Ennis 2-17 Blackwater Community School, Lismore 2-11
  • Christian Brothers College, Cork 3-17 St Francis College, Rochestown 1-13
  • CBS Midleton 0-20 Hamilton High School, Bandon 1-11
  • De La Salle College Waterford 4-18 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh 0-12

