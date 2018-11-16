Gunners locked and loaded for another Munster epic

Ballygunner face Na Piarsaigh of Limerick this Sunday in the Munster Club hurling final, but that’s not where the conversation with Fergal Hartley begins.

The ‘Gunners boss saw his side beat Ballyea of Clare last Sunday week after two bouts of extra-time in a genuine epic. Were they glad they didn’t have to take the field a week after that saga?

“We were, and a two-week break to the final is probably ideal,” said Hartley.

Ballygunner manager Fergal Hartley watching on during the Munster Club semi-final against Ballyea, whichthe Gunners won after two bouts of extra-time. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

“You can’t plan these things obviously, it’s down to the fixtures, but two weeks is perfect, and it’s the same for Na Piarsaigh as it is for us, which means it’s neither an advantage or a disadvantage for either team.

“But it’s certainly no harm we weren’t out the following week after the semi-final, after a 90-minute game. Fellas emptied the tank after that and there wasn’t much left, so we were glad of the two-week break.”

Ballygunner star Pauric Mahony was loud in his praise after the game for fitness coach Shay Fitzpatrick: Hartley’s glad of the work he’s done with the men in red and black.

“It’s hugely important, and the work Shay has done is terrific, that’s obvious.

“But sometimes in a game it can come down to a swing in momentum as much as anything else. I wouldn’t necessarily say that Ballyea ran out of steam compared to us or anything that day.

“In a game like that, every point is literally a match-winner, and when we got two ahead late on, it probably killed their momentum. We finished strongly but that can be down to any number of reasons in any given game.

We got the rub of the green as well, a few breaks went our way, and I couldn’t necessarily say it was down to a plan or a tactic — it was a game where if the ball just hopped right for you on the day, then the score you got could be the match-winner. We’re in good condition alright though.

There was another promising sign for the Waterford champions in the way they worked a late equalising goal in normal time.

“There’s great credit due to them because that can become a cliche, ‘play away to the final whistle,’ even though every manager wants his team to believe in it,” said Hartley.

“We work — as all teams do — on the basis that it’s never too late, there’s always the chance of one more score, and in fairness, they got it.

“I’ve always said they have massive character and resilience, and they had to show it all that day, but in those last few minutes in particular.

"That Philip Mahony took it on himself to go up the field and get that equalising goal — and looking at in real time, I didn’t see how it panned out, but on the video you could see it wasn’t a fluke, it was a well-worked goal.”

Conor Power contributed the clever crossball for Mahony’s goal — just one of the non-inter-county stars who may prove crucial for both sides this weekend.

“When you’re down to the last two teams in Munster, everything matters,” says Hartley.

“At certain times early in the season, you may be able to get away with it if you have some lads not going at full throttle, you’d be expecting your county players to lead.

“But now you need everyone to lead, everyone to give a good performance, because if you don’t have that, you’re gone.

"If there’s a weakness anywhere in your team, it’ll be found and punished by the opposition, who are top class.

“We have a good, balanced team but so have Na Piarsaigh, obviously enough — they have strength not just in every line but in every position, players who’d be comfortable playing inter-county for Limerick.”

Na Piarsaigh appear to have had easier games than Ballygunner in the run-up to the decider.

“Is it a help? You’d hope so, that those games will stand to us.

“Being honest, every game takes on a life of its own. At inter-county level every year there’s talk about the effects of a two-week break on this team or four weeks on that team, all these factors, and they’re referred to when discussing the outcome of the game.

“Honestly, I don’t know how much of an impact previous performances have. I’m glad we have two tough games under our belt, but I don’t think it’ll have a massive bearing on Sunday’s game.

“It’s good to know we have the ability to get through tight games, but Sunday will take on a life of its own.”

As Hartley points out, Ballygunner and Na Piarsaigh have met three times since 2011 in the provincial championship, and the Limerick side had the upper hand in all three games.

“Little did we know that that game in Walsh Park back in 2011 was the start of what would be an unrivalled run for Na Piarsaigh. It’s incredible what they’ve achieved, and hats off to them.

“But for us, the fight goes on. We’d love to have one under our belt but we just have to get on with it. I don’t think previous games will have that much of an influence on this one, as I’ve said.

"We’re under no illusions about the task, they’re a very good team, but if you’re not there, you have no chance.

“We’re there and we’ll give it our best.”