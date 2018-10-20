Garryspillane get the better of Bruff in Limerick Premier IHC final

Garryspillane 2-12 - 0-12 Bruff

By Therese O’Callaghan

Goals at the start of either half from corner-forward Callum Sheehan ensured Garryspillane will be back playing Limerick senior hurling next year.

After dropping down to the Premier IHC grade in 2014, they produced a fine display today in Kilmallock in getting the better of Bruff.

While Sheehan was the big scoring threat up front, veteran Donie Ryan played an integral role too with his return of eight points.

It was a real family affair for the Ryans with brothers David (captain) and TJ (manager) also involved, while TJ’s son Colin was another star performer at midfield.

Garryspillane led 1-7 to 0-5 at the interval. Shane Bulfin hit three of the Bruff points from placed balls while Tony Burke fired two late on – these pair of points their first from play.

Bruff needed to hit the ground running after the break, but it was Garryspillane who got straight into the action. Sheehan’s goal – following good work by Kieran Hickey – putting them in control.

They were 2-11 to 0-5 up at the end of the third quarter, but credit to Bruff they finished strong with a run of seven points.

Scorers for Garryspillane: Donie Ryan (0-8, 0-6 frees), C Sheehan (2-1), C Ryan (0-2), M Bourke (0-1).

Scorers for Bruff: S Bulfin (0-6 frees), T Burke (0-2), S Finn, J O’Riordan (free), C Browne and J Bulfin (0-1 each).

Garryspillane: A Dooley; C Shanahan, David Ryan (Capt), C Bourke; G Power, J Ryan, M Quinlan; C Ryan, M Bourke; R Tobin, Donie Ryan, M O’Donnell; C Sheehan, K Hickey, D O’Shea.

Subs: D Hayes for K Hickey (38), E Sheehan for M O’Donnell (44), J Kerins for R Tobin (55).

Bruff: E Finn; T O’Sullivan, C McEniry, S Finn; J O’Riordan, B Finn, B O’Brien (Capt); G Whelan, J Hayes; P O’Riordan, C Madden, C Browne; K Dillon, S Bulfin, T Burke.

Subs: K Bonnar for T O’Sullivan (10), R Glynn for P O’Riordan (25 inj), J Bulfin for K Dillon (44).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Bruree).