Galway lose injured captain Damien Comer for Connacht final

Galway captain Damien Comer has been ruled out of Sunday’s Connacht SFC final against Roscommon.

Comer has not played a single minute of football for Galway in 2019, his absence stemming from an ankle injury incurred during a St Stephen’s Day soccer game.

The full-forward’s layoff was lengthened by the fact that the initial scan on his ankle did not show up the full extent of the damage and it was only after he underwent a second scan, some weeks later, was it discovered that surgery was required.

“This weekend is probably too soon for him,” Galway manager Kevin Walsh said this morning.

“He’s back [running] straight lines so, hopefully, the boys can do the business [without him]. In terms of a [return], hopefully, the next two weeks. Again, it is down to how he reacts.”

Paul Conroy, who is on the way back from a double leg break suffered last July, and Ciarán Duggan (knee) have been ruled out of the county’s bid for back-to-back provincial titles, a feat last achieved by a Galway football team in 2003.

Club footballer of the year Kieran Molloy, having twisted his ankle last week, is in a race against the clock to be right for Sunday’s visit of Roscommon to Salthill.

Returning from injury are Declan Kyne, Adrian Varley, Peter Cooke, and Sean Kelly.