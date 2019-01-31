Galway finances cause for concern

Although not mentioned in his first report as director general, Tom Ryan has echoed the sentiments of Galway chairman Pat Kearney in referencing the independent report into the county’s financial affairs as “damning”.

The GAA commissioned the audit by Mazars following on from the internal one compiled by treasurer Mike Burke, which painted a stark picture about how money was handled.

The Mazars audit carried 39 findings and adjoining recommendations, 17 of which were termed “high risk” and included unapproved credit card use, unsupported expenses and unaccounted for complimentary tickets.

The GAA have since deployed a Croke Park staff member to Galway to put in place protocols to ensure best practice.

GAA director general Tom Ryan. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Asked about the report, Ryan replied: “I would have to concur with Pat’s (Kearney) assessment. That’s not something you want to see in any part of the Association. Our job is to make sure we put structures in place to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Ryan was not inclined to go into specifics on the county but mentioned in his report how counties must be able to provide accurate information on their financial situations.

“Each unit’s executive should be able to report accurately, and regularly, to all its members the true financial position at any given point throughout the year.

An audit or indeed the auditor should not be viewed as the year-end problem solver for any unit and it is remiss of anyone to assume the annual audit will be the only required health check that will highlight financial issues or challenges that exist within a unit.

Meanwhile, Ryan conceded the GAA have no plans for a hard Brexit as much as it exercises many officials’ and staff members’ minds.

“No, to be honest. No and I will tell you, it is at the forefront of our thoughts.

“We use a risk register in our audit and risk committee would have it at the top of things that are on their mind at the moment. And probably more so in recent months when there was always a bit of an assumption on everyone’s part that it will work out and a solution will be found. That has become a little more worrying, recently.

“But it’s very, very difficult to plan practically for something when you really don’t know what the shape of it is going to be. We’re two months away from it and we still don’t know. It would have a few negative implications for us.”