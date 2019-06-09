Gallery: Féile hurling glory for impressive Turloughmore

Turloughmore (Galway) 3-6 - 1-1 Na Piarsaigh (Cork)

Turloughmore successfully retained the John West Féile na nGael Division One Hurling title following a comprehensive victory against Na Piarsaigh in the decider.

The men from Galway were a well-drilled outfit and some of their hurling was at times of a very high quality. They got off to a great start and made an early statement of intent.

Turloughmore scores 2-5 without replay during what was a rip-roaring start.

Early points were put on the board from Sean Duggan and Ryan Rabbitte. That was before Éanna Monaghan showed great hurling skills to bury the ball into the back of the net.

Scores by Duggan and Monaghan followed, before Turloughmore got their second goal of the game through a clinical close range finish by Monaghan, after an initial effort had hit the crossbar.

Na Piarsaigh got a point back through Ryan Lyons and a goal from Ross O’Sullivan, which was a bullet of a strike from a free.

The second half saw less scores on the board compared to the opening half, as Turloughmore did a very professional job in seeing the game out to a successful conclusion.

Monaghan converted once again to complete his hat trick and put the icing on the cake for a memorable day for the men from Galway.

Scorers for Turloughmore: E Monaghan 3-1, S Duggan 0-4, R Rabbitte 0-1.

Na Piarsaigh: R O’Sullivan 1-0, R Lyons 0-1.

Turloughmore panel: Ciaran Wilde: Jamie Burke, Evan Gill, Tom McNicholas, Evan Forde, Jack Lonergan, Marc Cummins, Owen Morgan, Cillian Trayers, Ryan Rabbitte, Eanna Monaghan, Sean Duggan, Ronan Flaherty, Rory Casserly, Cian O’Callaghan, Oisin Fahy, Shane Commins, Daniel Fitzmaurice, Luke Williams, Matthew Collins, Gary Gill, Cilian Walsh, Aaron Burke, Oisin McGilloway, Aaron Walsh, Ronan Duggan, Owen Long, Harry Kelly, Conor Dooley, Darragh McEntee.

Na Piarsaigh panel: Baruch Dwyer Harrington: Eoin Cronin, Cian Higgins, Jacob Hutchinson, Andrew O’Driscoll, Padraig Hosford, Jack O’Sullivan, Sean Paul Cooke, Peter Lehane, Ryan Lyons, Ross O’Sullivan, Charlie Cronin, Dylan Phillpott, Alex Lynch, Dylan O’Sullivan, Patrick McGrath, Jonathan McSweeney, Kian Galvin, Adam Heffernan, DJ Coffey.

Referee: Ger Scully (Killeagh).