News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gallery: Féile hurling glory for impressive Turloughmore

By John O'Shea
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 07:03 PM

Turloughmore (Galway) 3-6 - 1-1 Na Piarsaigh (Cork)

Turloughmore successfully retained the John West Féile na nGael Division One Hurling title following a comprehensive victory against Na Piarsaigh in the decider.

The men from Galway were a well-drilled outfit and some of their hurling was at times of a very high quality. They got off to a great start and made an early statement of intent.

Turloughmore scores 2-5 without replay during what was a rip-roaring start.

Early points were put on the board from Sean Duggan and Ryan Rabbitte. That was before Éanna Monaghan showed great hurling skills to bury the ball into the back of the net.

Scores by Duggan and Monaghan followed, before Turloughmore got their second goal of the game through a clinical close range finish by Monaghan, after an initial effort had hit the crossbar.

The best images from the John West Féile na nGael which took place this weekend in Cork

Na Piarsaigh got a point back through Ryan Lyons and a goal from Ross O’Sullivan, which was a bullet of a strike from a free.

The second half saw less scores on the board compared to the opening half, as Turloughmore did a very professional job in seeing the game out to a successful conclusion.

Monaghan converted once again to complete his hat trick and put the icing on the cake for a memorable day for the men from Galway.

Scorers for Turloughmore: E Monaghan 3-1, S Duggan 0-4, R Rabbitte 0-1.

Na Piarsaigh: R O’Sullivan 1-0, R Lyons 0-1.

Turloughmore panel: Ciaran Wilde: Jamie Burke, Evan Gill, Tom McNicholas, Evan Forde, Jack Lonergan, Marc Cummins, Owen Morgan, Cillian Trayers, Ryan Rabbitte, Eanna Monaghan, Sean Duggan, Ronan Flaherty, Rory Casserly, Cian O’Callaghan, Oisin Fahy, Shane Commins, Daniel Fitzmaurice, Luke Williams, Matthew Collins, Gary Gill, Cilian Walsh, Aaron Burke, Oisin McGilloway, Aaron Walsh, Ronan Duggan, Owen Long, Harry Kelly, Conor Dooley, Darragh McEntee.

Na Piarsaigh panel: Baruch Dwyer Harrington: Eoin Cronin, Cian Higgins, Jacob Hutchinson, Andrew O’Driscoll, Padraig Hosford, Jack O’Sullivan, Sean Paul Cooke, Peter Lehane, Ryan Lyons, Ross O’Sullivan, Charlie Cronin, Dylan Phillpott, Alex Lynch, Dylan O’Sullivan, Patrick McGrath, Jonathan McSweeney, Kian Galvin, Adam Heffernan, DJ Coffey.

Referee: Ger Scully (Killeagh).

More on this topic

Cork and Dublin GAA chiefs on new fixtures task force

The longer the wait for a 12th title, the more credit Cody concedes to his former greats

'I'm filled not with despair and cynicism but with hope and excitement about GAA's future'

Cleary replaces Fitzgerald as Clare name team for Tipp clash

John West Féile na nGaelNa PiarsaighCorkGalwayTurloughmoreTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Vettel snatches pole from Hamilton at Canadian Grand Prix

World champions France stunned by Turkey

O’Neill praises Northern Ireland substitutes for rescuing Estonia win

Substitute Burke is Scotland’s late hero with last gasp winner over Cyprus


Lifestyle

We Sell Books: ‘Our space is small enough that it really encourages a person to browse’

Jamaican poet to rock with green riddim

Rich pickings for art collectors at upcoming Dublin and London sales

You've a week until Father's Day so check out our guide to gifts for green-fingered dads

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »