News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA set to cage ‘maor foirne’?

GAA set to cage ‘maor foirne’?
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 01:30 AM

The GAA are strongly considering the decommissioning of the ‘maor foirne’ role in Gaelic football and hurling.

After several flashpoints in this past summer’s Championship, there have been discussions about stopping the practice of the running selector entering the field of play to pass on instructions.

A number of high-profile incidents this year have convinced GAA officials that the sideline has to be cleaned up and pitch entries have to be greatly reduced.

In May, Dublin hurling maor foirne Greg Kennedy caught TJ Reid’s free in a Leinster SHC game and was handed a four-week ban.

In July, Kerry’s Tommy Griffin and Donegal’s Karl Lacey exchanged shoulders in the Super 8 game, while Tommy Dunne and Seoirse Bulfin clashed on a couple of occasions and tried to outrun one another to speak to the referee at half-time in the Tipperary-Wexford All-Ireland SHC semi-final.

GAA officials were also troubled by Clare co-manager Gerry O’Connor shoving Cork’s Daniel Kearney on the sideline in June’s Munster SHC game in Cusack Park.

Kerry’s water carrier, injured defender Peter Crowley, was also banned for eight weeks for squirting water at Dublin’s Cormac Costello in the drawn All-Ireland game.

Last year, Dublin’s Jason Sherlock, ex-Mayo selector Tony McEntee, and then Fermanagh maor foirne (now manager) Ryan McMenamin were all suspended for their involvement in incidents on the playing surface.

READ MORE

Lally and Lynskey linked as Galway saga goes on

Ending the maor foirne role would require a rule change, which would likely be proposed by Central Competitions Control Committee at Annual Congress in February.

Rule 1.4 of the GAA Official Guide. Part II states: “One Team Official (Maor Foirne, who is an assistant to the Bainisteoir), may move alongside the sidelines and enter the field of play, as specified hereunder, to make changes and/or to give instructions to players.

“The Maor Foirne shall enter the field of play through the Substitution Zone and only when the ball has gone out of play following a score or a ‘wide’ or during a stoppage in play which is called by the Referee for medical attention to an injured player.”

Speaking after the All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny, Tipperary selector Dunne admitted he didn’t want to be on the field.

“The pitch is for the players, it is not for the maor foirne. I don’t want to be on the pitch and loads of other maor foirnes will say the same.

"And I think it is important that we be careful in terms of how we respect that.

"It mightn’t always seem the case, but it is something we have to be very careful about.”

READ MORE

Stepping away from Kerry, Griffin aware of everything he’s giving up

More on this topic

Carlow, Laois, and Longford to oppose tier-two planCarlow, Laois, and Longford to oppose tier-two plan

DJ Carey confirmed as selector in Kilkenny set-up for Brian Cody's 22nd year in chargeDJ Carey confirmed as selector in Kilkenny set-up for Brian Cody's 22nd year in charge

Forde and Larkin turn down Galway hurling management jobForde and Larkin turn down Galway hurling management job

Roscommon GAA appoints Aidan Brady as first Commercial DirectorRoscommon GAA appoints Aidan Brady as first Commercial Director


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Patrick Hoban targets 100 goals as he signs deal to stay at Dundalk until 2021Patrick Hoban targets 100 goals as he signs deal to stay at Dundalk until 2021

TJ Doheny says he is ready for rematch with Danny RomanTJ Doheny says he is ready for rematch with Danny Roman

Jonny May recalls how missing night out led to England debut as he approaches 50th capJonny May recalls how missing night out led to England debut as he approaches 50th cap

Judge adjourns court case that could see Bury Football Club wound upJudge adjourns court case that could see Bury Football Club wound up


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNamee.The Menu: All the food news of the week

Though the Killarney tourism sector has been at it for the bones of 150 years or more, operating with an innate skill and efficiency that is compelling to observe, its food offering has tended to play it safe in the teeth of a largely conservative visiting clientele, top-heavy with ageing Americans.Restaurant Review: Mallarkey, Killarney

We know porridge is one of the best ways to start the day but being virtuous day in, day out can be boring.The Shape I'm In: Food blogger Indy Power

Timmy Creed is an actor and writer from Bishopstown in Cork.A Question of Taste: Timmy Creed

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »