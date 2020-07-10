GAA recommend fans wear face coverings at club games

The GAA have strongly recommended face coverings for spectators over the age of 13 attending club games from next weekend.

Patrons who purchase tickets preferably online prior to matchday are also encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser.

For the opening weekend of club action, crowds will be slim - 200 minus teams, officials, stewards, and media - to none in the six counties where games must be played behind closed doors.

However, from Monday week crowds of up to 500 will be permitted although that figure too includes those involved in the game, volunteers, and the media.

The GAA have informed counties and clubs that “spectators must not attend games if they display any symptoms of Covid-19 and instead should phone their GP and follow public health advice.”

They also advise: “Individuals that are considered high risk or are in close contact with others who are considered high risk should not attend games.

“Individuals must be informed that much of the responsibility for managing Covid-19 risk remains with themselves particularly in relation to social distancing, wearing of face coverings, and sanitation.”

Spectators must not enter the field of play at any time even for a trophy presentation and should be advised to keep their own record of contacts at a match for potential tracing purposes.

The GAA are insisting tickets must be purchased in advance of the game online “or at a location away from the ground entry point if on the day sales are necessary”.

Full details of the GAA’s guidelines on return of spectators to games can be found here.

