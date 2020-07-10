News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA recommend fans wear face coverings at club games

GAA recommend fans wear face coverings at club games
For the opening weekend of club action, crowds will be slim - 200 minus teams, officials, stewards, and media - to none in the six counties where games must be played behind closed doors. File photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, July 10, 2020 - 05:39 PM

The GAA have strongly recommended face coverings for spectators over the age of 13 attending club games from next weekend.

Patrons who purchase tickets preferably online prior to matchday are also encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser.

For the opening weekend of club action, crowds will be slim - 200 minus teams, officials, stewards, and media - to none in the six counties where games must be played behind closed doors.

However, from Monday week crowds of up to 500 will be permitted although that figure too includes those involved in the game, volunteers, and the media.

The GAA have informed counties and clubs that “spectators must not attend games if they display any symptoms of Covid-19 and instead should phone their GP and follow public health advice.” 

They also advise: “Individuals that are considered high risk or are in close contact with others who are considered high risk should not attend games.

“Individuals must be informed that much of the responsibility for managing Covid-19 risk remains with themselves particularly in relation to social distancing, wearing of face coverings, and sanitation.” 

Spectators must not enter the field of play at any time even for a trophy presentation and should be advised to keep their own record of contacts at a match for potential tracing purposes.

The GAA are insisting tickets must be purchased in advance of the game online “or at a location away from the ground entry point if on the day sales are necessary”.

Full details of the GAA’s guidelines on return of spectators to games can be found here.

Dalo's Hurling Show: The Cody code - How David Herity saw both sides of Cats legend

More on this topic

All-Ireland final penalty misses: 'It’s bad enough I get blamed for costing Kerry the five-in-a-row, they add the one in ‘86 to it!'All-Ireland final penalty misses: 'It’s bad enough I get blamed for costing Kerry the five-in-a-row, they add the one in ‘86 to it!'

St Brendan's left devastated as appeal to play All-Ireland final failsSt Brendan's left devastated as appeal to play All-Ireland final fails

Spicy club GAA clashes to be served up live on TG4Spicy club GAA clashes to be served up live on TG4

Diarmuid Lyng feared Wexford were almost lost to hurlingDiarmuid Lyng feared Wexford were almost lost to hurling


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Patrick Mahomes: Sport’s first half a billion dollar man?Patrick Mahomes: Sport’s first half a billion dollar man?

Who are the big winners and losers of the Ryder Cup delay?Who are the big winners and losers of the Ryder Cup delay?

Footballers must use profile to ‘scream’ about racism, says RonaldoFootballers must use profile to ‘scream’ about racism, says Ronaldo

League of Ireland fixtures out Monday, no non-league sides in FAI CupLeague of Ireland fixtures out Monday, no non-league sides in FAI Cup


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher explores temples of Zoom to get verdict on relocation from boardroom to spare roomWhat we've learned from world's biggest remote working experiment

As those of us who love to have friends round are tentatively sending out invitations, we’re also trying to find a workable balance with necessary social distancing rules, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable manners: How to entertain at home post-lockdown

Helen O’Callaghan says asthma sufferers need to watch pollen levelsBreathe easy: Pollen tracker protects asthma sufferers

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »