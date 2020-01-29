News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA ‘leading from front’ on WhatsApp

GAA ‘leading from front’ on WhatsApp
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 10:08 PM

The GAA are “on the money” in advising clubs against using WhatsApp for official purposes, according to Clubforce chief marketing officer Paul Madden.

In a statement released today, the GAA reminded clubs of their obligation “to ensure and promote compliance with data protection legislation, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act”.

Madden, part of the team behind the Clubforce app, which stands as a viable alternative for GAA units faced with the headache of finding a GDPR compliant channel, says WhatsApp, as a communications tool for clubs, “isn’t fit for purpose”.

“WhatsApp is a fabulous product. You use it for family and friends, but it is not designed for organisation member communication, which in this instance is sports organisations and clubs.

“If you think of your U10 training group, there might be 50 parents in that group. The step of asking for permission to share their number and their profile photo on WhatsApp with other members of that group, that step is missing,” Madden explained.

GAA club administrators and coaches, who are all volunteers, are doing this work in their spare time, while also trying to act as responsibly as they can in their roles.

“They need the tools to allow them to fulfil those roles without having to worry about whether a [communications] tool ticks regulatory boxes.”

Madden has credited the GAA as being ahead of the curve in making sure its units are GDPR compliant.

READ MORE

'I can’t stress it enough – you have to scrap WhatsApp' - GAA

“What we’ve seen in the papers the last day or two, this isn’t a new directive from the GAA.

“They mandated this in 2018. They do lead from the front when it comes to sports administration.”

The GAA are currently in the process of creating their own communications app. The organisation’s chief information officer Tomás Meehan has said it would be “like WhatsApp but not like WhatsApp, in that it’s controlled and there won’t be chatter”.

Clubforce, meanwhile, is an all-in-one sports club management platform that allows clubs to communicate with their members without it being an open forum.

“If you download the app, create an account, find your club, and then go to the group section of your club, you can select which communications group you wish to join.

“That notification will then go to a club administrator. That club administrator will verify that person is a member of the club and let them join said communications group.

“The club maintains control over who has access to the group and who moderates the group.”

More on this topic

Winnowing truth from fantasy: Social media ‘facts’ a toxic influenceWinnowing truth from fantasy: Social media ‘facts’ a toxic influence

German Foreign Office apologises for immigration Twitter jokeGerman Foreign Office apologises for immigration Twitter joke

New bill aims to establish Online Safety CommissionerNew bill aims to establish Online Safety Commissioner

Linkedin signs major Dublin office dealLinkedin signs major Dublin office deal

TOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

CIT advance to Trench Cup final in 10 goal thriller CIT advance to Trench Cup final in 10 goal thriller

Munster Schools Senior Cup: CBC give absent fans something to shout aboutMunster Schools Senior Cup: CBC give absent fans something to shout about

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could be interested in move to TottenhamChelsea striker Olivier Giroud could be interested in move to Tottenham

Everton brush off Barcelona interest in RicharlisonEverton brush off Barcelona interest in Richarlison


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

Corporate wellness is a relatively new concept. But it doesn’t take a huge leap of progressive thought to know healthy workers make a healthy company and the healthier your employees are the bigger the bottom line.Learning Points: Hired and tired? Let’s all strive for work wellness

I feel something that comes up time and time again in conversations with friends of mine who are parents is the feeling our kids get away with a lot more than we ever did when we were younger.Mum's the word: Oh, for the good old days when children listened to parents

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »