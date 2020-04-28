GAA altered season ticket refund terms after coronavirus outbreak

File photo.

The GAA has confirmed they altered the terms and conditions of their season ticket last month to reflect the coronavirus outbreak without notifying holders.

A clause was inserted to state there would be no refunds provided in the event of the GAA season, Allianz National League, or Championship being postponed due to “circumstances outside of the control of the GAA (Natural Disaster, Pandemic, etc.)”.

The date of the amendment was picked up by Twitter account @gaapicks, which highlighted that the terms and conditions had been updated from the version released in December.

Spot the Difference: Left: 2020 GAA Season Ticket Terms & Conditions from December 2019. Right: 2020 GAA Season Ticket Terms & Conditions, currently on https://t.co/11oNbH2K0p. Metadata for the file on the right shows it was last updated on March 20th, 2020. That's slippery. pic.twitter.com/vfNWWEFhE0— GAA Picks 🏐🏑 (@GAAPicks) April 28, 2020

However, the GAA has stressed it is within their rights to adjust the small print of the loyalty scheme as they see fit without making holders aware of such changes.

A latter clause reads: “GAA may make changes and update these terms and conditions at any time without further notice to you. It is your sole responsibility to check the terms and conditions periodically, because your continued use of the Season Ticket will mean you accept those changes and updates.”

Contacted by the Irish Examiner, GAA director of communications Alan Milton confirmed: “The clause was added the week ending March 15. Amendments are catered for in the terms and conditions and the ticketing department have liaised with season ticket holders who have made contact with various queries since the games have stopped.”

As reported last month, the GAA has already spent season ticket money as counties received a large percentage of their share of season ticket sales. For every €120 adult inter-county season only ticket sold, they are entitled to €45 and as a means of improving county boards’ cash flow, Croke Park distributed at least 75% of the amounts owed to them in recent weeks.

While GAA president John Horan said the organisation is open to the idea of completing the 2020 Championship next year, it remains their intention for it to take place this season providing it is safe to do so.

The €120 adult season ticket entitles the subscriber to admission to all their chosen county team’s league games, their opening Championship game, and the All-Ireland club finals. Bearing in mind there were two football league games remaining and factoring in the first provincial match, it could be argued some holders would lose out on half their subscription were the Allianz Leagues and Championship to be deemed null and void.