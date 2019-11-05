Frank McGlynn and Eoghan O’Gara pay tribute to team-mates as they hang up their boots

All-Ireland football winners Frank McGlynn of Donegal and Dublin’s Eoghan O’Gara have called time on their inter-county careers.

McGlynn was part of the Donegal set-up for 14 seasons, during which he won an All-Ireland SFC medal and All-Star in 2012, as well as five Ulster medals.

As for O’Gara, he pocketed seven Celtic Crosses and 10 Leinster medals from his 11 years in the Dublin camp.

The 2017 final win over Mayo was the sole All-Ireland decider O’Gara started during his time in blue.

He was used off the bench in the final wins of 2011 and 2013, while also seeing game-time during the 2016 drawn decider against Mayo.

He did not feature in Dublin’s two most recent All-Ireland final triumphs.

O’Gara paid tribute to Dublin legend Anton O’Toole, who died earlier this year, in his parting statement.

“I have spent 11 years living out my dreams as a kid growing up in this great city,” began the 34-year old.

“To ‘The Blue Panther’ Anton O’Toole, a man who inspired me and showed me the way to the top via my actions, not my words. A man who embodied all the values a sportsperson and a person should have.

“To get to follow in his footsteps and then share the field with my club-mates Denis [Bastick] and Niall [Scully] in a blue jersey was an absolute honour and privilege.

“To every one of my team-mates past and present, there aren’t words to describe my gratitude and love for you.”

McGlynn’s retirement, meanwhile, reduces to six the number of survivors still involved with Donegal from their 2012 All-Ireland final winning team. They are Paul Durcan, Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Leo McLoone, Paddy McBrearty, and Michael Murphy.

“I have experienced so much during my career and I will be forever grateful for this,” said McGlynn.

“From great victories to heavy defeats, I have enjoyed every minute of it. I have shared a dressing room with some of the best Donegal players ever.