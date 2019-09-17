Former Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coach

Former Kerry coach and Kildare manager Cian O’Neill is the new Cork senior football coach, joining Ronan McCarthy’s backroom team for the 2020 season.

O’Neill, who stepped down as Kildare manager in June after four seasons in charge, has today been announced as the new Cork coach, replacing Eddie Kirwan of Nemo Rangers who opted out of the set-up last month after only one year involved.

O’Neill is head of the Department of Sports, Leisure and Childhood Studies at Cork Institute of Technology.

He was a member of the 2010 and 2014 All-Ireland winning Tipperary hurling and Kerry football set-ups.

Also joining the Cork football backroom team as strength and conditioning coach is Kevin Smith.

Kevin is a former head of S&C at Stade Français Rugby Club and is currently completing a PhD at Cork Institute of Technology.