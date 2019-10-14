News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Forde and Larkin turn down Galway hurling management job

Jason Flynn with Noel Larkin
By John Fallon
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 05:40 PM

Galway hurling officers and delegates are to meet tonight after outgoing selectors Noel Larkin and Franny Forde turned down the offer to manage the Tribesmen in 2020.

Former All-Star and Galway manager Noel Lane was tasked by Galway hurling board to contact the pair and see if they would take over the team following the surprise resignation of Micheál Donoghue in August.

Forde and Larkin withdrew their names from the nomination process last week, with the third candidate who was proposed, former U-21 manager Tony Ward, also stepping down.

Hurling delegates were hopeful that a fresh approach to Forde and Larkin, which would involve them taking the job without a formal interview process, would be successful and that they could be ratified this week.

However, a Galway hurling board spokesperson confirmed that Forde and Larkin had reiterated their stance and would not be taking charge of the side.

A special meeting of Galway hurling board has been called for this evening when a new approach will be undertaken.

It is believed that many clubs did not make nominations initially because of a belief that Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald was likely to take over, while there was also a reluctance by clubs to stand in the way of Forde and Larkin if they wished to continue.

Successful underage managers Jeffrey Lynskey and Brian Hanley are among a number of candidates who are now likely to be proposed as Galway try to put a management team in place just two years after winning the All-Ireland title.

