News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Fixture clash avoided for Cork's dual stars

Fixture clash avoided for Cork's dual stars
Libby Coppinger and Hannah Looney
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 03:13 PM

Cork dual players Libby Coppinger and Hannah Looney will not have to choose between codes this weekend as a potential fixtures clash has been avoided.

The Cork ladies footballers play their opening group game of the All-Ireland series when taking on Cavan this Saturday at Mullingar (3.30pm), while the Cork camogie side was scheduled to play away to Waterford on the same day.

The Cork-Waterford fixture would have been fixed prior to the championship commencing, but given the Cork-Cavan ladies football game is being televised on TG4, the Camogie association took it upon themselves to move their game to Sunday to allow Coppinger and Looney line out for both teams.

The Cork camogie management received an email this morning notifying them of their game being pushed back a day. No time or venue has yet been confirmed.

“We’re glad that neither Libby or Hannah were put in a position where they would have to choose. These clashes should not still be happening,” said Cork manager Paudie Murray.

“Even though we are already assured of our place in the knockout stages, we did not want to be disrespectful to the two players by not making sure that they had the opportunity to play in both games. I want to thank the Camogie Association for the role they played here. They were upfront and honest with us from the beginning and made efforts to contact the LGFA so this clash was avoided.”

Coppinger was at centre-back for Cork’s 3-22 to 1-5 win over Meath in last weekend’s round four camogie championship fixture, replaced at half-time by Looney. Both players started the Munster ladies football win over Waterford in the middle of last month.

Hurling podcast: The Cork inquest: no excuses this time. Cody the firefighter. Tipp try gegenpressing

More on this topic

Cork's home Super 8s game moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch replacement set to beginCork's home Super 8s game moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch replacement set to begin

'It’s time to hand the baton over': Cian O'Neill steps down as Kildare manager'It’s time to hand the baton over': Cian O'Neill steps down as Kildare manager

Ger Cunningham: 'Flaky' is harsh but Cork have no excuses leftGer Cunningham: 'Flaky' is harsh but Cork have no excuses left

Hurling podcast: The Cork inquest: no excuses this time. Cody the firefighter. Tipp try gegenpressingHurling podcast: The Cork inquest: no excuses this time. Cody the firefighter. Tipp try gegenpressing

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Cork's home Super 8s game moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch replacement set to beginCork's home Super 8s game moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch replacement set to begin

Ravel Morrison returns to Premier League with one-year deal at Sheffield UnitedRavel Morrison returns to Premier League with one-year deal at Sheffield United

Geraint Thomas satisfied with Team Ineos performance as Tour reaches first rest dayGeraint Thomas satisfied with Team Ineos performance as Tour reaches first rest day

Max Faulkner’s peacocking at 1951 Open ruffled rivals’ feathersMax Faulkner’s peacocking at 1951 Open ruffled rivals’ feathers


Lifestyle

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »