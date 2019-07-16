Fixture clash avoided for Cork's dual stars

Cork dual players Libby Coppinger and Hannah Looney will not have to choose between codes this weekend as a potential fixtures clash has been avoided.

The Cork ladies footballers play their opening group game of the All-Ireland series when taking on Cavan this Saturday at Mullingar (3.30pm), while the Cork camogie side was scheduled to play away to Waterford on the same day.

The Cork-Waterford fixture would have been fixed prior to the championship commencing, but given the Cork-Cavan ladies football game is being televised on TG4, the Camogie association took it upon themselves to move their game to Sunday to allow Coppinger and Looney line out for both teams.

The Cork camogie management received an email this morning notifying them of their game being pushed back a day. No time or venue has yet been confirmed.

“We’re glad that neither Libby or Hannah were put in a position where they would have to choose. These clashes should not still be happening,” said Cork manager Paudie Murray.

“Even though we are already assured of our place in the knockout stages, we did not want to be disrespectful to the two players by not making sure that they had the opportunity to play in both games. I want to thank the Camogie Association for the role they played here. They were upfront and honest with us from the beginning and made efforts to contact the LGFA so this clash was avoided.”

Coppinger was at centre-back for Cork’s 3-22 to 1-5 win over Meath in last weekend’s round four camogie championship fixture, replaced at half-time by Looney. Both players started the Munster ladies football win over Waterford in the middle of last month.

