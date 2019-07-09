Fitzgerald Stadium capacity reduced for Kerry v Mayo clash

The inability of the main stand at Fitzgerald Stadium to cater for all Kerry and Mayo season ticket holders has seen the capacity of the Killarney venue reduced by over 6,000 for this Sunday's Super 8 fixture.

Kerry County Board chairman Tim Murphy confirmed this morning the capacity of Fitzgerald Stadium has been lowered from 38,000 to 31,900 for this weekend's All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin game.

But despite this 16% reduction, the Kerry official is confident demand for tickets will not outstrip supply and that no supporter will be left empty-handed.

The main stand at Fitzgerald Stadium can hold in and around 7,500 people, according to the county board chairman, but this figure is reduced when the portion of seats allocated to the respective teams and members of Ard Comhairle are factored in, while the front row will not be in use because of the obstructed view it offers.

The remaining number of seats would not be enough to accommodate the almost 7,000 season ticket holders from the two counties and so all tickets for the game state general admission, rather than specifying entry to the main stand or any particular terrace.

The main stand will be filled on a first come, first served basis. And once all seats have been taken, the turnstiles leading into the main stand will be shut, with queuing supporters directed to the terrace.

To allow for this "free movement of people around the ground on match-day", Croke Park, in line with health and safety regulation, dictated the 6,000-reduction in capacity.

Explained Murphy

Because of the number of season ticket holders, primarily the Mayo season ticket holders, I think they have around 4,500 season ticket holders and we’d have in between 2,000-2,500, you couldn’t guarantee every season ticket holder a seat in the stand. So for that reason, entry has been made general admission

"Basically, it will be first come, first gets into the stand. But because of that, the health and safety people reduced the capacity by around 6,000. To allow for the free movement of people on the day, there has to be a lesser number of people within the stadium on health and safety grounds."

Murphy added: "I think the capacity of 31,900 will be adequate. We are expecting a crowd of somewhere around 30,000."

