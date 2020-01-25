Fiery second half ends in draw between Dublin and Kerry

Dublin 1-19 - 1-19 Kerry

A David Clifford free earned Kerry a share of the spoils deep into additional time following a fiery second half to this Allianz Division 1 opener in Croke Park.

A Dean Rock free appeared to have given Dublin victory only for a free to Kerry to be brought forward by referee Seán Hurson who showed yellow cards to Ciarán Kilkenny and John Small, two of 14 cards he issued in the second half.

Dublin earlier lost Eric Lowndes to a red card when he followed a first-half black card with a yellow for bringing down Stephen O’Brien.

However, Kerry had to do without Graham O’Sullivan for 10 minutes plus from the 62nd minute when he was sin binned for fouling Small. Seán O’Shea was also shown a second yellow before Rock’s final score.

Dublin’s attack didn’t score from play from the 14th minute until Aaron Byrne’s 69th minute score, which brought them to within one.

Kilkenny quickly backed that up with another and two minutes into injury time Niall Scully fired over.

Most of the 42,502 triple-header crowd remained in the stadium for the bout, which came alive towards the end of the first half. Kerry were three points to the good in the 64th minute before the dramatic conclusion, which ended with both sides involved in grapples and verbals similar to last year’s league fixture in Tralee.

Dublin were at the pitch of the game quicker because they dictated it with the amount of possession they had and they led by four points after 14 minutes, Conor McHugh looking sharp winning two converted frees and taking a point.

With Clifford’s beautiful 18th minute goal, Kerry warmed themselves up and drew level, one of five times the sides were all square in the opening half. Clifford was able to round Davy Byrne and kick passed Evan Comerford while off balance due to Eoin Murchan’s last gasp challenge.

Kerry twice went ahead in the following nine minutes, James O’Donoghue looking like a footballer of the year with two fine scores, although Brian Fenton soon took over proceedings, kicking back-to-back points, the latter of them a majestic curling effort.

Dublin were awarded a goal on the half-hour mark when Brian Ó Beaglaoich fouled Rock in the large rectangle and Rock dispatched the penalty to the net with aplomb to give his side a two-point lead.

Kerry fired back and drew level in additional time via a Clifford free but Fenton fittingly had the final say of the half with another classy point to give Dublin a 1-10 to 1-9 interval lead.

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (1-6, 1-0 pen, 6 frees); B. Fenton (0-4); C. Kilkenny (0-3, 1 mark); C. McHugh (0-2, 1 mark); K. McManamon, J. McCarthy, A. Byrne. N. Scully (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (1-3, 0-2 frees); S. O’Shea (0-5, frees); J. O’Donoghue (0-3); P. Murphy (0-2); G, Crowley, S. O’Brien, G. O’Brien, L. Kearney, K. Spillane (mark), P. Geaney (free) (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; D. Byrne, P. McMahon, E. Murchan; E. Lowndes, J. Small, J. McCarthy (c); B. Fenton, B.Howard; N. Scully, C. Kilkenny, K. McManamon; C. McHugh, P. Andrews, D. Rock.

Subs for Dublin: S. Bugler for N. Scully (blood, 2-7); S. Bugler for J. McCarthy (10-18); S. Bugler for N. Scully (blood, 28-34); P. Mannion for P. Andrews (43); S. Bugler for K. McManamon (52); A. Byrne for C. McHugh (55); R. O’Carroll for P. McMahon (64);

Sin bin: E. Lowndes (35+2-43).

Sent off: E. Lowndes (56, black + yellow).

KERRY: S. Ryan; J. Foley, T. Morley, B. Ó Beaglaoich; S. O’Shea, A. Spillane; G. O’Brien, P. Geaney, S. O’Brien; J. O’Donoghue, T. Walsh, D. Clifford (c).

Subs for Kerry: K. Spillane for S. O’Shea (blood, 2-7); L. Kearney for A. Spillane (inj 16); G. O’Sullivan for B. Ó Beaglaoich (inj 33); K. Spillane for J. O’Donoghue (50); M. Burns for T. Walsh (58); D. Moynihan for G. O’Brien (70).

Sin bin: G. O’Sullivan (62).

Sent off: S. O’Shea (70+7, second yellow).

Referee: S. Hurson (Tyrone).