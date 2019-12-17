ESRI: 90% of inter-county players use supplements

Research by the Economic and Social Research Institute has revealed a number of alarming findings about Gaelic players, including unmonitored supplement use among inter-county players and education choices based on their playing pursuits.

Following up on last year’s study which found inter-county footballers and hurlers were committing up to 31 hours a week to their teams, the ESRI has published further details on how they are influenced by what they do in county colours.

Although the research found that the players are highly educated, with 61% of them having at least a university degree, in contrast to 35% of the general male population of the same age, many inter-county players source their supplements from outside of the inter-county set-up. Just over half indicated that supplement use is monitored within their team.

Despite Sport Ireland recommending against the use of supplements, almost nine out of 10 players consume supplements, and are recommended to do so by teams.

The ESRI, which derived the data from the same survey of 2016 players that formed the basis for last year’s report, also found that one in four players chose a career path after second-level education that would suit them playing inter-county Gaelic games.

Over 40% of players said they would select the same post-second-level career path again. Over half of them admitted to having made their initial decision because it allowed them to play inter-county.

Over 80% of players reported difficulty balancing the demands of studying and playing, with 16% either dropping out of a course or having to repeat a year as a result, with 80% having missed college lectures, classes, or labs. Some players conceded to selecting sectors of employment with shorter working hours, such as education.

The report found that the proportion of senior inter-county players who consume alcohol is similar to the general male population of the same age. However, the report adds: “They tend to consume higher quantities of alcohol when they do drink. This is particularly the case during the pre-season and off-season. Nearly nine out of 10 players reported binge-drinking during the off-season.”

Players also reported inequalities with regards to player charter and county board supports, with the timing of the payment of expenses being a bugbear for lower-tier counties. Players said they would like to receive more support towards their professional careers and how to keep their inter-county participation in perspective.

Asked what they would like to change most about their inter-county experience, players said that they would prefer a reduction in the length of the playing season, fewer time commitments, and “the reintroduction of enjoyment into the games”.

Head researcher Elish Kelly remarked that there were lessons in the findings for the GAA and GPA.

“Unless the underlying drivers that are giving rise to the current inter-county commitment levels are identified and addressed, the knock-on effects identified in this study are likely to be amplified among future generations of players,” she said.

One of the main benefits of the current research is players themselves have identified changes that could be made to assist with addressing some of these effects.

GPA CEO Paul Flynn said the report further justified the education and support programmes established by the players’ body for their members.

“The report’s findings under the key themes of Educational Experience and Educational Choices will prove to be a valuable resource. As we strive for a modern form of sustainable amateurism where players understand the importance of their career outside of the game, and how to balance this with their inter-county commitments, this information is hugely beneficial.

“The report also underlines the need for a robust range of player development supports from the GPA. It shows us there is a growing need for more education and information for players about their roles and responsibilities as inter-county players, particularly around supplement usage and alcohol consumption.

“Encouragingly, our own research tells us that players who are actively engaged in their own personal development through GPA programmes are less likely to engage in risky behaviours in these areas and benefit from a better-balanced lifestyle.”

Acknowledging last year’s report, GAA president John Horan said the data received would be valuable: “There is a significant amount of time invested and commitment made by our inter-county players. Previous feedback from the playing population was extremely useful and likewise, this report will assist our approach to player welfare on and off the field.”

GAA director general Tom Ryan described some of the findings from last year’s report as “sobering”.

“There were details in there that you wouldn’t be thrilled to read when it comes to the pressure imposed on players. You certainly wouldn’t want it amplified over the next five or 10 years.”

The GAA and GPA are experiencing difficulty in coming to an agreement in the latest round of fundraising negotiations.

Speaking at the end of last month, Horan said: “We are in a very difficult position with the negotiations. We have hit a roadblock, and we are trying hard to get through that roadblock. But in the last agreement there is a proviso that if the negotiations weren’t resolved by the end of the year and the start of a new period, it would continue on for another 12-month period.”