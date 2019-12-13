News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eoin Kelly and Eamon O’Shea handed new Tipperary roles

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy celebrates with Eoin Kelly and his son Conall, aged 7, after the All-Ireland final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
By Stephen Barry
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 03:39 PM

Eoin Kelly and Eamon O’Shea have been handed new roles with the Tipperary hurlers for 2020.

Liam Sheedy has added Kelly to the management team alongside Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan, having served as a free-taking coach, among other duties, last summer.

O'Shea, who came on board as part of the coaching set-up, has been named performance director for the team.

“I have a wonderful relationship with Eoin going back many years. He brings a huge amount of experience to the management team and I am thrilled to have him on board,” said Sheedy, who is attempting to lead Tipperary to back-to-back All-Irelands for the first time in 55 years.

“Eamon played a pivotal role ensuring the team was successful in 2019 and he is hugely respected within the group. His new role will give him the scope to be of even greater benefit to the panel in 2020.”

That campaign will officially begin this Sunday with the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League game against Clare at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh (2pm throw-in).

Brian Lohan has named his first team as Clare manager for the game, which will be broadcast live on the Irish Examiner Sport Facebook page.

Clare (v Tipperary): A Fahy (Whitegate); J McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona), J Browne (Ballyea), E Quirke (Whitegate); D McInerney (Tulla - capt), K Hehir (Inagh/Kilnamona), D Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona); D Ryan (Cratloe), D Reidy (Éire Óg, Ennis); I Galvin (Clonlara), N Deasy (Ballyea), S Morey (Sixmilebridge); M O'Neill (Kilmaley), C Guilfoyle (Newmarket On Fergus), P Collins (Cratloe).

Subs: K Hogan (Clooney/Quin), P Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge), L Corry (Éire Óg, Ennis), A Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), A McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona), M O'Malley (Kilmaley), R Taylor (Clooney/Quin), S McMahon (Broadford), C McInerney (Cratloe), D McMahon (Tubber).

