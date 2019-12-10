News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Duignan elected new Offaly chairman

By John Fallon
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 08:39 PM

Michael Duignan is the new chairperson of Offaly GAA after he was voted into the position at the county convention in O’Connor Park Tullamore tonight.

Duignan (aged 51) ousted incumbent chairperson Tommy Byrne by 14 votes when he won by 76-62. With 41 clubs voting, Duignan received the majority of the 139 votes cast – there was one spoiled vote.

Byrne, from the Gracefield club, had two years in the role, but was unsuccessful in his bid to return to the position.

As part of his aim to bring reforms to Offaly GAA, Duignan has formed an alliance with former hurling final referee Brian Gavin (Clara), who is bidding to become the county’s Leinster Council delegate, Colm Cummins (Edenderry) who is in the running to become vice-chairperson, and Dervil Dolan (Clara) who is in the race to become treasurer or assistant treasurer.

Duignan is a native of Banagher in Co. Offaly and he played his club hurling with the local St Rynagh’s club. He is now a member of Durrow GAA club.

Duignan won the Liam MacCarthy Cup with the county in 1994 and 1998, while he also picked up his only All Star award in 1998.

Since his retirement from the inter-county game in 2011, Duignan made a foray into inter-county management with Meath, but it is his analysis and co-commentary work with The Sunday Game that he is best know for recently.

Secretary Pat Horan was returned to his position unopposed, while voting on the other positions continues

