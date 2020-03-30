Dublin's Michael Carton thanks healthcare workers after Covid-19 recovery

Former Dublin hurler Michael Carton has expressed his gratitude to healthcare workers having left hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

The O’Tooles clubman, who won Leinster and National League titles with the Dubs, was admitted to the Mater Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

But he was discharged last Tuesday having made a full recovery and, writing on his Twitter account, Carton paid tribute to frontline staff.

"Haven't tweeted in a while; so I got out of hospital on Tuesday after a very long 11 days.

"I just put my phone away and loved spending time with my family at home!

"I tested positive again in hospital but once I reached 14 days after my first symptoms and I was completely symptom free I was discharged

(the doctors were happy with my blood results).

"I'm very grateful to the staff in the mater hospital, most of the nurses looking after me weren't from that ward, so they were working with a new team in really hazardous conditions doing their very best #frontlinestaff.

"I'd just like to thank everyone again, I've never been too emotional but I was overwhelmed by all the messages from everybody to me and all my family from all walks of life.

"My energy levels still aren't great but improving every day so thanks again #staysafe #supporteachother."

Carton, who works as a fireman, had previously revealed on Twitter how he had been diagnosed with the virus.

“So I had been self-isolating for a few days with flu-like symptoms, got tested and came back positive for COVID-19 Saturday!!

“A few things I’ve learned 1: It’s very tough self isolating when you’re feeling really sick, texts and phone calls from friends and family really do help!!

“2: The symptoms I had were a headache, chills and fever, no respiratory problems so don’t just be looking for a cough.

“3: I’m in hospital since Saturday, the care was very poor at the start, felt I was just left to my own devices really+not getting better. The care has improved over the last day or so feel a little better today so hopefully keep improving now!!”